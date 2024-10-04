Watch as new Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot meets the press for the first time ahead of Wycombe trip
The 38-year-old took over from Scott Lindsey, who joined MK Dons last week, and has been impressed with what he has seen in his first couple of days of training.
The former Newcastle United and Charlton goalkeeper said they have been working on changes a few little things to try as he tries to turn results around following six league games without a win.
He has talked about having to be a goalkeeper coach as well in the short term, getting to know the staff and the town and what success looks like for him at Crawley.
You can watch the full press conference above.
