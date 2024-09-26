Watch Ben Gladwin's first interview as Crawley Town interim head coach ahead of Bolton Wanderers visit
Gladwin, who joined the coaching staff in the summer after retiring from professional football, will lead the Reds into this weekend's match against Bolton Wanderers at the Broadfield Stadium before hosting Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.
The 32-year-old will be assisted by Steve Hafner, who has supported the coaching staff over the last year. See the Crawley Town next manager odds here.
And this afternoon he had his first interview where he talked about how ‘insane’ the last 48 hours has been, how his football tactics align with Scott Lindsey and how the players have been following the news of Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons. You can watch the full interview above.