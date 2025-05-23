Eastbourne Borough FC have announced the appointment of their new first-team head coach in former Sutton United manager Matt Gray.

In an announcement at 4pm on Friday, Borough ended a week of speculation about previous manager Adam Murray’s successor by unveiling 43-year-old Gray.

Gray, who was forced to retire early from a promising youth career at Tottenham Hotspur, had spells as assistant manager of Eastleigh, Aldershot Town and Crawley Town – where he was well regarded as assistant to Dermot Drummy – before taking charge at Sutton in 2019.

Named the National League Manager of the Season in 2020-21 as he took Sutton to the English Football League (EFL) for the first time, Gray then led the South London side to an 8th-place finish in League Two and reached the 2022 EFL Trophy Final, where Sutton lost 4-2 in extra-time to Rotherham United.

A 14th-place finish followed in 2022-23 before Sutton slumped and Gray was sacked on 19 December 2023. The U’s were rock bottom of League Two at the time, having just lost 8-0 to Stockport County.

Nonetheless, Gray was highly regarded at Sutton and there was a sense he got more time to turn things around than other managers would.

Following 18 months away from management, Gray has now found his next role at National League South side Borough, who ended the 2024-25 season with a home play-off semi-final defeat to Maidstone United.

At his unveiling, Gray spoke exclusively to SussexWorld.

“I’m delighted be down here and excited to get going,” said Gray. “I’m really pleased. Just had some good conversations with Simon [Leslie, chairman] and Alan [Williams, CEO] this week, and I’m glad to it get announced and get cracking in the off-season to get the recruitment right and look forward to pre-season starting.”

Considering Gray’s time out of the game, there were undoubtedly offers, but Borough’s presented the best choice for him.

“It's been 18 months now since I left Sutton, so there's certainly been opportunities and different options, but the time was right here,” said Gray.

“I feel really ready to get back in and when I got the phone calls, I was really pleased to come and meet Alan and Simon and wrap things up and get things done. I'm looking forward to getting going.”

Asked about the lessons he learned from being at Sutton and what he will look to translate to the Sussex coast, Gray focused on the character of his team.

“[I want] a really honest, hard working group of lads who have a real connection with everyone in the club, and that's before we've gone out onto the pitch.

“Just a really organized and hard-to-beat side that when we are in possession, we want to create and score as many goals as we possibly can, and have that flexibility to do so, because I believe there's many ways to go and win football matches.

“Certainly at these levels, you have to be flexible with your play against certain systems, styles, conditions, pitches, times of the year.

“There's many factors that you have to deal with across the across the 46-game season, and I just want to make sure I can put a team together to be able to do all of those.”

Given the club’s success last season, turning their fortunes around from a relegation-threatened side to one competing for a spot in the National League, there is an obvious draw of Borough being a team on the up.

More than this, however, Gray highlighted a mix of elements of the job that appealed to him.

“The facilities are excellent as soon as you walk in, but there’s room for improvement and the potential and and the people, as well as a really good feel around the club.

“I got on really well with Simon and Alan. When I've spoken to them and met them, and that was a really important thing for me to build the foundations for everyone to be successful.

“It starts from the top within the football club, and I'm really pleased to be working for those guys, but then with the sponsors, the supporters, as well as the current players that we've already got here, I'm looking forward to working with them and then bringing some obviously new faces into the building as well.”

Gray also stated that his ambitions for the 2025-26 season are for the club to again be competing for promotion, alongside a number of other full-time clubs.

“Look at the sides that have come down from the National League and the size of the clubs and the backing that they've got, as well as the ones coming up into it, as well as some really ambitious and good sides as well.

“The strength in quality of clubs within this National League South coming up is going to be really tough, and there'll be so many clubs and managing teams are all trying to achieve the same thing, which is trying to get promotion.”