Scott Lindsey will be looking for a huge difference from what he saw at Grimsby Town when Crawley Town take on Newport County at the Broadfield on Saturday.

The season couldn’t have got off to a worse start last week as the Reds looked way off the pace in crashing to a 3-0 defeat to the Mariners, but Lindsey is confident his players will rise to the challenge in this first home game.

Lindsey said “I think when you’ve not performed, I think that the overriding feeling is they want to put it rightly quickly, so the fact they’ve had to wait a week, it’s almost like they’re caged animals in effect. They can’t wait to get out there and play, which is a good thing.”

When asked about visitors Newport County, Lindsey said: “Because of the way we started the campaign last week, we’ve really focused on us. That’s not showing any disrespect to Newport because I think that looking at what they’ve done and their last game, they had a really good positive result against Notts County and played well in that game.

“There’s a new manager and kind of a new squad in many ways as well. So they’re going to be a challenge, and it’s another hard game. But like I say, because we were so poor in the first game, we’ve done a lot of working on us, what we look like and what we can do and how we can stamp our authority on the game.”

Lindsey is keen to draw a line under the Grimsby game and forget about it. “I don’t want to dwell on it, if the truth be known. It was a really bad day all round. We didn’t play well, which sometimes you can accept. We’re not always going to be our very best.

“But what I can’t accept is the players not working hard, certainly harder than the opposition, so that’s something I did address. You could say some harsh words were spoken, and we move on.”

Lindsey praised the fans that travelled last week and is keen to see the home fans for the first league game at home this weekend.

Scott Lindsey wants a big improvement from his players when they take on Newport County | Picture: Stephen Lawrence for CTFC

He said: “We love it. We love playing here. We love our fans. I think this is a tough place to come for any opposition.

"I’ve experienced that myself, and I’ve mentioned that a lot of times before, where I’ve come here as an opposition manager. It’s a really tough place to come and if we can build that kind of fortress and make it really difficult for teams to come here and enjoy, that’s important – so we can start that from Saturday.”

When asked what he wanted to see from teh team on Saturday, Lindsey’s answer was quite simple. “A work ethic that we’re proud to wear the badge.

"We run out there and be proud to play for this football club and show the fans that we’re willing to work for every single ball that drops and we’re going to be first to everything.

“We’re a hard-working team; we didn’t show that Saturday. Hopefully we show it this Saturday, and I think that the lads are honest in there. They know they weren’t up to the standards that we expect here at Crawley, and we’re going to see a change in that.”