WATCH Emotional moment Chichester City players chant as one: That one's for you Ge'er
But then the mood changed somewhat. Coach Darin ‘Dabba’ Killpartrick was summoning his players, as if gathering them for the season’s last training drill, asking them to follow him to the centre circle.
This, though, was no training drill. It as a very important moment in the season – time to pay homage to the man who should have been there at the centre of the celebrations but wasn’t – assistant manager Graeme Gee.
Graeme died, aged 51, after a fight against kidney cancer, his influence on this team, this squad, this club, unquestioned. And with, on the centre spot in front of the gathered players, one of the tribute T-shirts the club had commissioned, and with a promotion winner’s medal on top of it, Killpartrick reminded that team – not that they needed reminding – what a part he had played in their success.
Then they looked to the heavens and chanted as one ‘That one’s for you Ge’er’.
On a special night, it was a special moment.
