Tommy Widdrington is back at Eastbourne Borough for his second spell as manager.

The club said the 54-year-old had signed a long-term contract – the news coming nine days after the Sports parted ways with Matt Gray following a very poor start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Widdrington returns to Priory Lane having previously enjoyed a five-year spell in charge of the Sports between February 2012 and April 2017, managing almost 250 games.

Chief executive Alan Williams told the Borough website: “Myself and Simon (Leslie, chairman) are as committed as we were at the beginning of this journey, and bringing Tommy in on a long-term contract reinforces our commitment.

“There are few as experienced or knowledgeable at this and the level above and we are as excited about the future as our supporters should be.”

After leaving the Sports, Widdrington had two spells in caretaker charge of Bristol Rovers before joining King’s Lynn Town in December 2021. He left the Linnets after guiding them to second place in the National League North in April 2023 to join Aldershot Town.

In his first year with the Shots, he preserved their National League status before a change of fortune in 2023-24 – where they missed out on a play-off spot by just two points.

Tommy Widdrington pictured with Aldershot Town last year (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Last year, Widdrington guided the Shots to Wembley for the first time in the club’s history and they lifted the FA Trophy courtesy of a 3-0 win over Spennymoor Town.

Borough added: “Everyone at Eastbourne Borough FC would like to welcome Tommy back and wish him every success at the club.”

As a player, Widdrington turned out for Southampton, Wigan Athletic, Grimsby Town, Port Vale, Hartlepool United, Macclesfield Town and Salisbury City.

His management career began in 2009 and included time in charge at Salisbury City and Hemel Hempstead Town before his first Eastbourne Borough spell.

Tommy Widdrington in his previous Eastbourne Borough spell

Since parting company with manager Gray – after a dreadful start to the 2025-26 season which brought not a single victory from the opening ten National South games – the club’s hierarchy have been working hard on finding the right boss for the team.

This appointment has been seen as a crucial one in the club’s efforts to reach the National Premier – and when Widdrington abruptly parted company with Aldershot Town, eyebrows were raised – indeed, quite a few jaws dropped.

Only last May, he had led the Shots to FA Trophy glory at Wembley. But six months can be an awful long time in football, and the internal politics of any club are seldom free of challenges and tensions.

Widdrington had previously recovered from health issues including a stroke, but the Herald has been reliably assured the popular Geordie is in good shape.

Inevitably, the departure from the Hampshire club prompted social media speculation of a return to the Lane. He was linked with other vacant managerial posts, including National League Hartlepool United - based, of course, in his native north-east.

On the field, following the Sports’ exit from the FA Cup last weekend, losing without dishonour to a powerful Boreham Wood side, attention now turns to National South survival, and – who knows – an urgently needed charge up the table.

Interim manager Chris Day has been working purposefully to turn fortunes around. Day quickly brought new perspectives to training and tactics, and a definite tweak of the Sports’ playing style, with movement through midfield rather than swift long-ball tactics.

His eager young squad visibly responded, but the immediate challenges could be easier: away trips to Maidenhead United on Saturday and to Maidstone United on Tuesday night.

Both opponents are in that ‘big club’ category which can prompt a bit of nervousness – but neither has enjoyed a flying start to the season, and Borough should be travelling without fear. Having a new man – and a familiar one to many at Priory Lane – guiding them will surely strengthen their hand.