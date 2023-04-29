Edit Account-Sign Out
Watch manager Scott Lindsey's reaction as Crawley Town confirm League Two survival with Walsall draw

Crawley Town secured their place in League Two next season with a goalless home draw against Walsall.

By Matt Pole
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 18:55 BST

Relegation rivals Hartlepool United beat nine-man Barrow 3-1 at home, but the Reds claimed the point they needed to confirm survival.

You can hear the thoughts of manager Scott Lindsey following Crawley Town’s stalemate with the Saddlers in the video player above.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey after the goalless draw with WalsallCrawley Town manager Scott Lindsey after the goalless draw with Walsall
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey after the goalless draw with Walsall
Scott Lindsey with Crawley Town supporters after the Reds' draw with WalsallScott Lindsey with Crawley Town supporters after the Reds' draw with Walsall
Scott Lindsey with Crawley Town supporters after the Reds' draw with Walsall
