Watch manager Scott Lindsey's reaction as Crawley Town confirm League Two survival with Walsall draw
Crawley Town secured their place in League Two next season with a goalless home draw against Walsall.
Published 29th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 18:55 BST
Relegation rivals Hartlepool United beat nine-man Barrow 3-1 at home, but the Reds claimed the point they needed to confirm survival.
You can hear the thoughts of manager Scott Lindsey following Crawley Town’s stalemate with the Saddlers in the video player above.