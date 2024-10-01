Watch the first interview with new Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot

Rob Elliot in his first interview as Crawley Town manager | CTFC

Crawley Town have appointed Rob Elliot as the new manager.

The former Newcastle United and Charlton stopper replaces Scott Lindsey, who joined MK Dons last week.

The club announced his appointment today. The 38-year-old will be joined by Louis Storey, who will assume the role of Assistant Manager, and Antony Sweeney, who joins the club as a first-team coach. Louis and Antony had both formed a part of the coaching team at Gateshead, who currently sit 5th in the National League.

After putting pen to paper on his deal, Elliot said: “When the opportunity came about, it was impossible to turn down.

“I heard there might be some interest, and we spoke to the owners and had such a positive conversation. It is so exciting to see the way these players play, and I am really excited to get to work with them on the training ground.”

And Elliot sat down with the club to give his first interview as Reds manager and outlined his ambitions. You can watch it in the embedded link above.

Speaking on Elliot’s arrival, Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We couldn’t be more assured and optimistic to have Rob stepping into this crucial role at such an important moment for Crawley Town Football Club. Once Scott informed us of his decision to leave the club, we of course began our due diligence of speaking with various potential candidates — but it quickly became clear to us that Rob is the best fit.