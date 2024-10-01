Watch the first interview with new Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:49 BST
Rob Elliot in his first interview as Crawley Town managerRob Elliot in his first interview as Crawley Town manager
Rob Elliot in his first interview as Crawley Town manager | CTFC
Crawley Town have appointed Rob Elliot as the new manager.

The former Newcastle United and Charlton stopper replaces Scott Lindsey, who joined MK Dons last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club announced his appointment today. The 38-year-old will be joined by Louis Storey, who will assume the role of Assistant Manager, and Antony Sweeney, who joins the club as a first-team coach. Louis and Antony had both formed a part of the coaching team at Gateshead, who currently sit 5th in the National League.

After putting pen to paper on his deal, Elliot said: “When the opportunity came about, it was impossible to turn down.

“I heard there might be some interest, and we spoke to the owners and had such a positive conversation. It is so exciting to see the way these players play, and I am really excited to get to work with them on the training ground.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Elliot sat down with the club to give his first interview as Reds manager and outlined his ambitions. You can watch it in the embedded link above.

Speaking on Elliot’s arrival, Chairman Preston Johnson said: “We couldn’t be more assured and optimistic to have Rob stepping into this crucial role at such an important moment for Crawley Town Football Club. Once Scott informed us of his decision to leave the club, we of course began our due diligence of speaking with various potential candidates — but it quickly became clear to us that Rob is the best fit.

Related topics:Crawley TownLouis StoreyNewcastle UnitedCharltonMK DonsGatesheadLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.