Worthing head into FA Cup battle with League Two Morecambe on Saturday with boss Chris Agutter insisting: We’ve got a chance of causing an upset.

The Rebels boss believes home advantage, their own form and the fact the Shrimps have been struggling in the league add up to give the hosts a genuine chance of causing an upset.

There’ll be a huge crowd at Woodside Road for the occasion as Worthing look to reach round two by building on two wins in the past week which have lifted them to fifth in National South.

Morecambe make the 300-mile trip south sitting bottom of the Football League with only league one win from 14.

Agutter says Worthing will not under-estimate the size of the task taking on a fully professional side but believes his team can kick off in confidence.

"We’re looking forward to giving a good account of ourselves. We want to win and believe we have a good chance,” he said.

"It’s on our 3G pitch, a long way from home for them, and while our form’s been good they have been struggling.

"We’re awkward customers to deal with and I don’t think the gap between League Two and National South is as big as it once was. But at the same time we know they’ll give us a big test and we’ll have to be on it from the start.”

Worthing are on their way to beating Slough - and they are hoping for similar scenes when they take on Morecambe | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

A big setback for Worthing is the one-match ban that rules out striker Mo Faal – who’s scored six in nine games – following his red card in Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 win over Slough.

He picked up two yellow cards and Agutter admitted: “The timing’s a real shame for us and Mo, but it is what it is.”

Fans will be hoping Worthing can produce the sort of football – at least in attack – that’s seen them score seven in their past two home games.

Agutter was pleased to see a Danny Cashman double and strikes from Joel Colbran and Faal beat Slough – though the visitors did come back from 4-1 down to make it 4-3.

"Slough were one of the best attacking sides we’ve faced but we were very good. At 4-3 we showed resilience and the uglier side.”

Last night (Tuesday), late goals by Joe Cook and Harrison Smith secured a 2-0 win at Bath City