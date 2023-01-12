Eastbourne Town kicked off the second half of their season with a 1-0 win at home to Midhurst and Easebourne.

The victory lifted Town to seventh – and they’re just three points behind neighbours Eastbourne United.

The visitors started brightly with good spells of possession and long-range efforts. Midhurst logged the first strike on goal, forcing Chris Winterton to parry it away.

Town started to grow into the game. Some good individual play by Jack Samways led to a whipped cross to Tyler Capon but his half volley on his weaker left foot sailed just over the bar.

Eastbourne Town and Midhurst players at the end of their clash at The Saffrons | Picture: Josh Claxton

Moments later, Capon had a second bite of the cherry. Leon Greig played a delightful through ball into the forward’s path but the No9 saw his effort trickle just past the post.

Seconds before the half-time whistle, a Midhurst player went down with a serious looking injury and after extensive treatment, was taken to hospital – a broken ankle and tibia being diagnosed.

In the 56th minute, Town got the breakthrough.

Great wide play by Capon and Jack Samways worked the ball to James Waters, who slotted it perfectly into the bottom corner.

Town seemed to relish the poor conditions and created more chances later in the half but two more chances for Capon came and went.

Midhurst’s carried a few threats late on but these were snuffed out by the Town defence.

