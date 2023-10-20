Lewes Women are celebrating a precious 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Watford, their first Women’s Championship victory of the season.

The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when a flowing team move ended in a clinical finish from Caragh Hamilton.

Watford pulled level six minutes later with a well-crafted effort, Laila Harbert slipping Bianca Baptiste through to net an equaliser.

In the dying moments of an action-packed first half, Emily Moore made a stunning double save from Grace Palmer’s penalty and the subsequent rebound.

The winner came two minutes from time when Grace Riglar swept home to earn her side a vital victory.

Scott Booth’s team aim to build on the win when they welcome Sunderland to the Dripping Pan on Sunday.

Meanwhile Lewes men put up a brave fight but failed to reach the first round of the FA Cup when they lost 4-1 away to National League Premier side Aldershot.

The Rooks were up against it after Lorent Tolaj scored twice in three minutes around the quarter-hour mark to put the Shots in charge.

But Russell’s men battled on and three minutes into the second half Tommy Wood ran down the left before curling home a superb finish.

Aldershot soon made it 3-1 but only when they got a late fourth was it game over.

Lewes can reflect on an impressive FA Cup run and the players and management were applauded at the end by the 184 travelling supporters.