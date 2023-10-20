BREAKING
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

Watford beaten to give Rooks Women first win – but Lewes Men bow out of FA Cup at Aldershot

Lewes Women are celebrating a precious 2-1 win over fellow strugglers Watford, their first Women’s Championship victory of the season.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when a flowing team move ended in a clinical finish from Caragh Hamilton.

Watford pulled level six minutes later with a well-crafted effort, Laila Harbert slipping Bianca Baptiste through to net an equaliser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the dying moments of an action-packed first half, Emily Moore made a stunning double save from Grace Palmer’s penalty and the subsequent rebound.

Most Popular
Lewes celebrate making it 2-1 at Aldershot - but they ended up losing 4-1 | Picture: James BoyesLewes celebrate making it 2-1 at Aldershot - but they ended up losing 4-1 | Picture: James Boyes
Lewes celebrate making it 2-1 at Aldershot - but they ended up losing 4-1 | Picture: James Boyes

The winner came two minutes from time when Grace Riglar swept home to earn her side a vital victory.

Scott Booth’s team aim to build on the win when they welcome Sunderland to the Dripping Pan on Sunday.

Meanwhile Lewes men put up a brave fight but failed to reach the first round of the FA Cup when they lost 4-1 away to National League Premier side Aldershot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rooks were up against it after Lorent Tolaj scored twice in three minutes around the quarter-hour mark to put the Shots in charge.

But Russell’s men battled on and three minutes into the second half Tommy Wood ran down the left before curling home a superb finish.

Aldershot soon made it 3-1 but only when they got a late fourth was it game over.

Lewes can reflect on an impressive FA Cup run and the players and management were applauded at the end by the 184 travelling supporters.

The Rooks host Enfield tomorrow as they return to Isthmian action and travel to Carshalton on Monday.

Related topics:WatfordPremier