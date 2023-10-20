Watford beaten to give Rooks Women first win – but Lewes Men bow out of FA Cup at Aldershot
The visitors took the lead on 13 minutes when a flowing team move ended in a clinical finish from Caragh Hamilton.
Watford pulled level six minutes later with a well-crafted effort, Laila Harbert slipping Bianca Baptiste through to net an equaliser.
In the dying moments of an action-packed first half, Emily Moore made a stunning double save from Grace Palmer’s penalty and the subsequent rebound.
The winner came two minutes from time when Grace Riglar swept home to earn her side a vital victory.
Scott Booth’s team aim to build on the win when they welcome Sunderland to the Dripping Pan on Sunday.
Meanwhile Lewes men put up a brave fight but failed to reach the first round of the FA Cup when they lost 4-1 away to National League Premier side Aldershot.
The Rooks were up against it after Lorent Tolaj scored twice in three minutes around the quarter-hour mark to put the Shots in charge.
But Russell’s men battled on and three minutes into the second half Tommy Wood ran down the left before curling home a superb finish.
Aldershot soon made it 3-1 but only when they got a late fourth was it game over.
Lewes can reflect on an impressive FA Cup run and the players and management were applauded at the end by the 184 travelling supporters.
The Rooks host Enfield tomorrow as they return to Isthmian action and travel to Carshalton on Monday.