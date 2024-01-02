'We are going to go after performances and the results will follow' - Crawley Town striker says side will will continue to work hard to achieve their goals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Orsi and the Reds started the New Year in perfect style with a comfortable 3-1 win against Swindon Town – with the top scorer grabbing two poachers goals to take his tally to 11 in League Two this season.
The win means Scott Lindsey’s side are now just three points off the play-offs with 21 games of the season left. It’s well documented that pundits and fans alike predicted Crawley to go down this season – but they have defied all the odds and have been one of the surprise packages this season.
Lindsey and his players have not revealed what their targets have been this season – but it’s clear they are on track.
Orsi told us: “I think if you asked most fans at the start of the season what they thought would happen to Crawley this year, I am sure it’s a very different picture now. We are going to keep working hard. We are going to keep what we think we can do in the changing room and see what the season brings. But it’s been a really good start and we want to carry it on in the second half of the season.”
And Orsi was full of praise for Lindsey, whose style of play and passion has won everyone at the club over. “He’s always said to us ‘trust the way we play’,” said Orsi. “We are going to go after performances and the results will follow. If it doesn’t happen in some games it will happen in others.
"You can see how well we have done this year and that’s credit to the Gaffer and how hard he works, how hard the coaching staff work and how quickly we have taken it on board.
"Some games have not gone our way but we have never changed, he always sticks to what he believes in and that sends really clear message to the boys and we have done ok so far and hopefully we will keep it going.”
And Orsi was also asked about his personal targets after reaching 13 goals in all competitions so far. “ I don’t want to say too much on what targets I have set for myself but it’s more about putting in good performances. I will get goals from the way we play. But me and Larry [Carl Laraman] spoke at the start of the season and I was 1 in 3 and we said let’s get it down to 1 in 2 and I am there at the moment and I want to keep it going.”