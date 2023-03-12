Peacehaven & Telscombe were knocked out of the FA Vase quarter-final on Saturday, but made history with their terrific cup run.

Corsham Town knocked Peacehaven & Telscombe out of the FA Vase on penalties after Tegan Freeman had his deciding spot-kick saved.

The full-time score ended 1-1 after Jack Pettett scored an 89th minute equaliser for the Tye. Before which, Peacehaven had been trialing for almost half an hour.

It seemed for a large portion of the second half after Corsham’s opener through Ryan Bath, with his first touch of the game after coming on, Peacehaven were down and out. But the home sides fighting spirit prevailed and after several strong chances, Mark Shutt’s side bundled home an equaliser.

Peacehaven celebrate a win in a previous round of the FA Vase

“We said on the side as coaches, if we’re going to lose this game, we are going to go out on our sword,” said Peacehaven first team coach, Mike Baker. “We tried everything and I’m really proud of the boys.”

The Sports Park were back on their feet for the shootout, as fans scrambled behind the goal, eager to disrupt the Corsham players with a dream of a Wembley final still alive.

Nathan Stroomberg-Clarke, Peacehaven’s goalkeeper saved two penalties, both giving Peacehaven the chance to go ahead. But on both occasions, Max Hollobone and Robin Dean were kept out by Corsham’s Sam Jepson.

Tegan Freeman, just 20 years old stepped up for Peacehaven’s final penalty and needed to convert with the score at 3-2. The youngster had smashed the winning penalty into the top-left corner in the last round. But unfortunately couldn’t take his side into sudden death.

An extraordinary 1253 attended the Sports Park for Peacehaven’s first FA Vase quarter-final in 27 years. Despite the result, the Tye equalled their best ever run in the competition. For a club that nearly folded in 2016, Peacehaven’s 2022/23 Vase campaign will long be remembered.

“It hurts tonight but we will be together,” added Baker. “We’ve got a great dressing room.