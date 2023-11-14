'We can’t need six goals to win a game' - Burgess Hill Town boss frustrated by Chichester City loss

Burgess Hill Town players observer a minute's silence before Saturday's 5-3 defeat to Chichester City. Picture: Chris Neal

Those were the words of Burgess Hill Town manager Dean Cox as he looked ahead to future games following the 5-3 defeat to Chichester City.

Cox was unhappy with a performance that saw is Hillians side concede two goals in the first eight minutes.

“It was obviously bitterly disappointing, started off really bad conceding two goals in about eight minutes which obviously gave us a lot to do after that,” he said.

“I think there were a few individual errors, some bad decision making but yeah unfortunate that we were punished for those mistakes, I said to you before it’s about that consistency and that’s what we’re struggling with at the minute.

“But certainly, with the players that we started the game with were capable but we gave ourselves to much to do in the end.”

Defeat on Saturday made it back-to-back losses for the Hill, but two goals from Dan Perry and a ninth goal of the season for high-scoring Rob O’Toole meant there were positives to take.

Cox said: “But the positives were the second half, we played a lot better with a lot more attacking and creative intent.

“Dan Perry with another two goals and Rob O’Toole with a goal and we know if we get quality in the box or they get chances they’re going to score goals.”

Cox was also unhappy with the offside decision to rule out skipper Marcus Allen’s equaliser. Allen’s looping header looked to have capped off a memorable three goal comeback before the linesman raised his flag into the air to rule it out.

“At the time I didn’t think it was but obviously having seen it slowed down yeah it’s a really poor one from the linesman obviously it was a frustrating decision a big one for us that would of made it four all,” said Cox.

Hill have slipped down to 13th in the Ismithian south east division, however Cox’s men remain just five points off the play-offs. It’s a return to Sussex Senior Cup action in a week’s time at home as Hill face Broadbridge Heath, here’s what Cox had to say on the extended break and next week’s fixture.

“I think having played the game myself I would want the next game I think all the boys are the same and the management team, we would like another game.

“Seems to be a bit like that at the minute we’ve had a few that have been stop and start at the moment but the fixtures are what they are and we can work on things and put things right, especially that first half because it’s bitterly disappointing I wasn’t overly impressed to put it lightly.

“We’ve obviously got them (Broadbridge Heath) we saw they lost the last one we have the video already I’ve watched that so we know their formation and we know their threats.”

In injury news left-back Martyn Box remains out, with Kieron Pamment returning to the squad and Reece Hallard hoping to be back after the break. Reggie Ward failed a late fitness test on the day of the Chichester game but also should be back following the break.

After announcing last week that a new goalkeeper was in the works, Luke Glover started in-between the sticks on Saturday. Cox spoke about his new signing’s performance and integration with the squad.

“Yeah I think he’s trained really well and it’s probably one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make James has been in goal and done well and I just felt on the day I’d go with Luke,” he said.