'We can’t take anything for granted' - Crawley Town boss eager Reds don't get ahead of themselves

Crawley Town’s Matthew Etherington has said ‘it’s important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves’ as the Reds prepare to face bottom of the League Hartlepool on strong home form.

The Reds have won four of their last five home games in the league which includes a victory over Swindon Town last Saturday in Etherington’s first match in charge.

Tonight’s opponents, Hartlepool are bottom of League Two and haven’t won an away game this season as they travel to Crawley’s Broadfield Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s really important that we don’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” said Etherington ahead of Friday night’s match. “I said to the players at the start of the week that, yes it’s a great chance to get back-to-back wins, but we can’t take anything for granted.”

Crawley Town boss Matthew Etherington. Picture by Cory Pickford

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool were thrashed 5-0 by Stockport County at home last weekend despite progressing into the 3rd round of the FA Cup in the previous fixture. In their opening 20 league games, they’ve won twice and hold the worst goal difference in the division with -23.

“They need to start putting in performances they’re proud of,” said Hartlepool’s manager, Keith Curle. “Performances that they deem acceptable, because at the minute it’s unacceptable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Curle played a 24-year professional career for the likes of Bristol City, Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Since taking charge as interim manager at Hartlepool on 18th September and then given the permanent job, Curle has delivered eight points from eleven league games.

“You definitely can’t look too much into someone’s position in the league,” said Etherington. “Especially since Keith Curle came in, they have picked up their results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a man with loads of experience in management, loads of successful experience as a League Two manager and he knows the league inside out. We’re under no illusions that’s it’s going to be a really tough game.”

Crawley were bottom of League Two themselves only two months ago after the club parted ways with Kevin Betsy as head coach. Lewis Young then stepped in to guide them four point above the relegation zone before the club opted for Etherington as their permanent replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re fighting for their lives,” said Crawley’s top scorer this season, Ashley Nadesan on tonight’s opponents. “We know how they feel because we were in that position a couple of months ago.

“We’re coming off a good result, the guys are pumped up and it was good to get the gaffer his first win. Everyone’s delighted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley have a chance to climb above Newport County and Sutton United in the league tonight as the Reds look to continue the revival of their season.