Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Lindsey was left frustrated, as were Crawley’s fans, after a quickfire double from Charlie Kelman and a late goal from Jamie Donley gave Leyton Orient a 3-1 win in a League One battle from which the Reds really needed something.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town now have an even bigger mountain to climb if they are to stay up this season as they remain six points from safety with only four games remaining.

Lindsey was ‘reasonably happy’ at half-time with the score at 0-0. He said: “We were really, really good today, especially in the first half. I thought we were the better team, I thought we moved the ball really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the game came alight in the second half. Armando Quitirna scored from the penalty spot on 49 minutes, and for a brief period, Crawley were three points from safety… but that all changed very quickly as Kelman scored two quick goals to put Orient ahead.

Scott Lindsey on the sidelines on Saturday - when he was frustrated at elements of his side's play | Picture by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

Lindsey said: “We lost the game on two, or certainly one defensive mistake.”

A ball through the middle from Orient’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green was not dealt with on 52 minutes and Kelman used his strength to bully Dion Conroy off the ball and slot the ball home from just inside the area.

Leyton Orient get the ball back after the restart and Dalan Markanday was adjudged to have been brought down by loan keeper Luke Hutchinson, on his debut, for a penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsey said he didn’t think it was a penalty: “I think the keeper makes a save and the player uses his nous quite well to go down and the rest is history. We don’t show enough character after that.”

It was a bad day at the back for the Reds | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

The manager was adamant he will make sure the players fight until the bitter end of the campaign.

He said: “One hundred per cent I will… and I’ll make sure my players do because I’m not accepting if they don’t – they won’t play.

"We need to show fighting character to the very last minute of every game, and that was a disappointment for me is that I felt we didn’t have that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lindsay said he understood the fans’ frustration with results but added: “Stick with the players, we’re going to need you, and we’re going to need the players to perform in four massive games now, starting at Birmingham City.”