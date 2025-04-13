‘We didn’t show enough character’ – Scott Lindsey reflects on critical Crawley Town loss to Leyton Orient

By Ron Alderman
Published 13th Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2025, 10:54 BST
Scott Lindsey was left frustrated, as were Crawley’s fans, after a quickfire double from Charlie Kelman and a late goal from Jamie Donley gave Leyton Orient a 3-1 win in a League One battle from which the Reds really needed something.

Town now have an even bigger mountain to climb if they are to stay up this season as they remain six points from safety with only four games remaining.

Lindsey was ‘reasonably happy’ at half-time with the score at 0-0. He said: “We were really, really good today, especially in the first half. I thought we were the better team, I thought we moved the ball really well.”

However, the game came alight in the second half. Armando Quitirna scored from the penalty spot on 49 minutes, and for a brief period, Crawley were three points from safety… but that all changed very quickly as Kelman scored two quick goals to put Orient ahead.

Scott Lindsey on the sidelines on Saturday - when he was frustrated at elements of his side's play | Picture by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly FootballScott Lindsey on the sidelines on Saturday - when he was frustrated at elements of his side's play | Picture by Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football
Lindsey said: “We lost the game on two, or certainly one defensive mistake.”

A ball through the middle from Orient’s Rarmani Edmonds-Green was not dealt with on 52 minutes and Kelman used his strength to bully Dion Conroy off the ball and slot the ball home from just inside the area.

Leyton Orient get the ball back after the restart and Dalan Markanday was adjudged to have been brought down by loan keeper Luke Hutchinson, on his debut, for a penalty.

Lindsey said he didn’t think it was a penalty: “I think the keeper makes a save and the player uses his nous quite well to go down and the rest is history. We don’t show enough character after that.”

It was a bad day at the back for the Reds | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly FootballIt was a bad day at the back for the Reds | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football
The manager was adamant he will make sure the players fight until the bitter end of the campaign.

He said: “One hundred per cent I will… and I’ll make sure my players do because I’m not accepting if they don’t – they won’t play.

"We need to show fighting character to the very last minute of every game, and that was a disappointment for me is that I felt we didn’t have that.”

Lindsay said he understood the fans’ frustration with results but added: “Stick with the players, we’re going to need you, and we’re going to need the players to perform in four massive games now, starting at Birmingham City.”

