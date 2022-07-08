'We don't separate winning and development, we think they go hand in hand' - Crawley Town's Dan Micciche on managerial pairing's philosophy

Micciche has said that he and Kevin Betsy ‘want our football to do the talking’ as the managerial duo prepare for their first season together in the senior game.

The pair were left-field choices when selected by new owners WAGMI United, with a clear vision stemming from their time in youth football.

“It all starts with a vision and having a direction of travel, if you like, where we're going and how we're going to get there. And the owners have been very clear on what they want to achieve,” Micciche said.

Dan Micciche and Kevin Betsy. Picture courtesy of James Boardman/Crawley Town

“So, at youth level, I mean, where me and Kevin have worked the last few years, results have been very important at England and Arsenal.

“You've had to basically have an outstanding playing style and develop individuals, but there is a big expectation to win tournaments and win league matches.”

This focus on results is something that Micciche is aware will only be heightened in a competitive League Two, but it won’t compromise his and Betsy’s core beliefs.

“We don't separate winning and development, we think they go hand in hand,” he said.

“We're big believers that if you develop people and players, it leads to winning more often than not, it leads to a culture of daily improvement.

“Also, from a club's perspective you're creating assets because if you're improving players, then their value goes up, even if they stay at the club or if they become sellable assets to the club, which is also important, particularly when you're in the league that we're in.”

Before they get to the selling stage, though, Betsy and Micciche must size up their existing squad.

Those they have inherited were brought in by several different predecessors, with the new pair keen to draw on the experience these players have.

“We've made it clear how we're going to play and got their views on it. They've told us what they think as well, a lot of them know League Two better than me and Kevin. Obviously, they play in it on a regular basis and some of them have had promotion out of it,” Micciche said.

“Kevin has too as a player, so he knows this level, very well.

“And obviously Louis Young is a massive asset for us, having played for the club and now coaching too. You know, I think we've got a really good mix of experience here, which is what you need.”

With five new players already snapped up too, Crawley’s new era is fully underway.

Micciche warned that things shouldn’t be expected to change overnight, however.

“Going back to my experience in League One, every game is difficult, you must respect every opponent,” he said.

“If you don't do your homework on them and you're not fully prepared, then you’re gonna come up short.

“So, we've got to take one game at a time. We've got Carlisle first game away from home, we know their manager [Paul Simpson] very well, we worked with him at the FA. He's a fantastic human being, he's very experienced and he's a winner, so it's going to be a very difficult game for us.

“The following week, Leyton Orient at home. Richie Wellens [is] very experienced, he'll want to win.”

With preparations coming together during a pre-season that includes trips to Spain and Scotland, the management are trying to repay the club’s ownership for the faith they have shown so far.

“We've just got to make sure that we get all our ducks in order, we get our work right, we make sure that by 30th July we've got a competitive squad with the right balance, with the right qualities in every area, and then we will see what happens,” Micciche said.