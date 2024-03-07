‘We had been preparing for this day’: Worthing FC chairman on how they plan for life after Hinshelwood

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The club have been shaken by Adam Hinshelwood’s switch to National League premier outfit York City just a few weeks before the end of a season which could yet end with the Rebels winning promotion to the same division.

But they have acted quickly to install Aarran Racine, assisted by Darren Budd and Dean Hammond, as interim manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Hunter told us they’d already had plenty of interest from candidates interested in getting the job longer-term.

Adam Hinshelwood has left Worthing to take over at York City | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hunter said Hinshelwood’s success had made it inevitable clubs higher up the chain would want him and York were not the first, but the Worthing board would not have stood in his way when this chance came his way.

"We’d been getting quite a few approaches and had been preparing for this day,” Hunter said.

"As a person and as a professional, Adam will be greatly missed, not just for the promotion and other success on the field but for his development of our pathway giving local young players a chance to thrive. He was never afraid to give a young player a chance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunter said the club were pleased to install Racine, Budd and Hammond as the interim management team quickly .

Aarran Racine is intermin manager | Picture: Worthing FC

The board were keen to separate the rest of this season – in which a push for promotion to the National Premier is still very much on – from the longer-term. Clearly Racine could be a contender for the permanent job if he does well – and wants the role – but Hunter said a number of candidates had already expressed interest in the job.

"We’re well placed in the league and wanted continuity and the minimum of disruption,” said Hunter. "Aarran knows the players, the club, the way we play so was an obvious choice to put in place.”