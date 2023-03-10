It’s been a week of mixed emotions for Gary Elphick and his Hastings United players – but it’s left them believing they still have a great chance to grab a play-off spot.

They were deflated after letting in a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Wingate and Finchley on Saturday – but lifted by a much better performance at home to Enfield on Tuesday, when they came from behind to draw 1-1 and went close to foricng a win.

The squad has also been lifted by the return of powerful young Gillingham forward Joe Gbode, who marked his loan return to the Pilot Field with a goal and will be with United for at least a month.

The two draws – the second of which was secured by a David Smith finish at the end of a lovely team passing move – leave Hastings in sixth spot, three points away from fifth, the final play-off spot.

He's back! Joe Gbode celebrates with the Hastings fans after his opener v Wingate & Finchley | Picture: Scott White

They face an acid test tomorrow when they visit leaders Bishop’s Stortford – with Elphick thinking he knows how many wins they need to join the end-of-season knockouts.

Elphick said: “On Saturday we were excellent in the first 45 minutes and should have been a couple of goals up but then we completely took our foot off the gas.

"There was a very flat atmosphere about everything on Saturday but even so we nearly held on – only to let in an horrendous equaliser.

"So that was frustrating, but against Enfield we were fantastic. We weren’t at the races for perhaps the first 20 minutes but after that we were brilliant.

"We scored our goal of the season and should have had a penalty for a handball, but in a way it felt like a win because the boys played just as we want them to and we got so close to the win. You don’t mind drawing if everyone’s given 100 per cent for the cause.

"I think we maybe need five wins from the final eight games to finish in the top five and of course we’ll be going all out to achieve that.”

Elphick expects a battle royal at Stortford tomorrow and has only long-term casualty Tom Chalmers unavailable.

Jack Dixon can return after a two-match ban and Ephick said Gbode’s return was huge.