Littlehampton Town joint boss Mitch Hand says his players gave up and threw in the towel in their New Year’s Day defeat at home to Chichester City.

And he has warned he will not tolerate it happening again – as he considers boosting the squad with players with the character and heart he says they will need if they’re to avoid relegation from the Isthmian south east division.

The 3-0 loss to Chichester – was the latest in a series of poor recent results. The Gold have lost 6-0 at home to Sheppey and 5-0 at home to Cray Valley in the past month – but have also shown what they’re capable of on occasions, like the 6-1 win at Beckenham on Saturday.

Hand told us: “Form in general is an issue be it home or away, we’ve just not been good enough.

Littlehampton Town vie for the ball against Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

"The Chichester game for me was the worst one – 2-0 down at home in a local derby and we just gave up, threw in the towel.

"I’ve played in Littlehampton sides with a fraction of the ability of this team but I’ve never seen a side give up like that when the game’s still there to be won.

"Our problem is inconsistency: we put in our best performance of the season Saturday and followed it with our worst two days later.

"Staying up is all that matters – we can’t look any further then that, if you offered me 17th place now I’d snap your hand off to be honest.

"It’s going to be a real battle from now untill end of April to get points on the board and I hope the players never turn up to a game with the same attitude they did against Chichester ever again, because if they do the writing’s on the wall.