A great start from Crawley Town, at a kick-off time which had nothing to do with Sky, honestly, well that’s what Richard Keys promised back in the day.

Seriously though, the whole of the team showed real spirit and endeavour to play the Scott Lindsey way, and the 4000-odd Crawley supporters present clearly found their voices as they cheered the Red Devils on to a result which PaddyPower, William Hill and bet365 will probably ignore for a while.

The goals from Rushian and Armando in the first half must have had the most pessimistic fans wondering what they were worrying about and, even when we gifted the visitors a way back with a typical Crawley gift, there was no doubt in my mind that we deserved the win. Blackpool, remember, had finished their first season back in League One, after their relegation from the Championship, in 8th position just two places and three points off the playoffs.

So, a good result against one of the better sides in the division, coupled with the addition of Eddie Beach (goalkeeper) on the bench and the return of Panutche Camara in the second half to rapturous applause, sent the majority of the spectators home with a warm feeling in their hearts.

Steve Leake

As Scott has said though, this season will not be easy, and by the time you will have the chance to have read this article we will hopefully have faced, and overcome another tough challenge in the League Cup first round against League Two opposition in Swindon Town.

We know they have strengthened their team in tempting Will Wright to join them, and they managed a draw at returnees Chesterfield thanks to a Wright special in the second half. The connections between us and Swindon will only seek to make Tuesday’s (last night’s) game even more important for both sides, but I feel it is one we must win, not only to put us through to the next round but also to put us in the right frame of mind to face another of the bookies favourites for the drop, in Cambridge United.

For those of you who like their recent history, and yes, I too would have liked some of the players who have left us to have remained, here is a short record of how they all did yesterday.

In League One, Klaidi Lolos came on for Bolton Wanderers in the 75th minute, just after they had scored their winning goal against Leyton Orient.

Armando Junior Quitirna was on target for Crawley Town against Blackpool | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Danilo Orsi, played the full ninety odd minutes at home against Lincoln City, but could not prevent an away victory for the Imps.

Corey Addai, played in goal for Stockport County and had half an assist for their first goal scored by Louie Barry, but also produced a Corey moment when playing out from the back, which had the County fans holding their breaths.

In League 2, three of our departees failed to make their squads. Nick Tsaroulla and Kellan Gordon for Notts County and Laurence Maguire for MK Dons. Notts County drew 0-0 at Tranmere and MK Dons lost two one at home to champions elect (in their eyes at least) Bradford City.

And lastly, Adam Campbell was credited with an assist in Hartlepool's 1-0 victory away at Yeovil, in the National League.

Thank you, lads, for all you did for us, here at the Broadfield Stadium but now we must make new heroes of those who don the Red Devils shirts.