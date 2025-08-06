Chris Agutter says Worthing are champing at the bit for the return of competitive football after six weeks of hard pre-season work.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One hundred days after their 2024-25 campaign ended in a play-off loss to Maidstone, a different-looking side will be back on the Woodside Road pitch to kick off a new bid for National League South glory.

Bath City are their first opponents – and while Agutter says it's great to be playing for points again, it’s likely to take up to six weeks to gauge how strong his team can be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking after they wrapped up pre-season with a 2-1 Woodside win over Braintree, Glen Rea and Bailey Smith the scorers.

It's been a good pre-season for Chris Agutter and his players but they're keen to start the competitive campaign | Picture: Mike Gunn

Agutter said: “The players have been working incredibly hard for the past six weeks, the staff as well, and we all need competitive football, that pressure of three points.

“That’s what you live for – that’s why you do what you do. You can get a little bit irritable and frustrated towards the back end of pre-season because you need competitive games.

“We’re at that stage now and we look forward to welcoming a Bath side who under Darren Way are very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were one of the best sides we played at the back end of last year.

“They will have improved so we look forward to the challenge and most importantly look forward to challenging for three points again.”

Agutter felt Worthing’s first half-hour against National Premier side Braintree was poor but the final hour much better.

He has praised the way his many new recruits are bedding in and said picking a team for Saturday was not going to be straightforward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a transition in terms of the squad and some new ideas we’ve tried to go after,” he said.

“We can see them starting to emerge but we’re not where we wanted to be – though we didn’t expect to be yet. I think we’ll know where we’re after a month or six weeks.

“The best compliment we can give the group is that going into the first game of the season I couldn’t tell you what the starting line-up will be. And that’s a reflection of loads of decent performances rather than being a million miles away.”