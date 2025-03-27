'We need to come together as a club like we did last year at Wembley' says Crawley Town boss ahead of crucial final eight games of the season

Crawley Town launched their Fight for Survival ticket bundle this week – and boss Scott Lindsey made a rallying call to fans saying: “'We need to come together as a club like we did last year at Wembley”.

The bundle gives fans a discount for the last four home games of the season, starting with Peterborough on Tuesday night. Find out more details here.

Reds are nine points from safety and could cut that to three if they win against Rotherham away on Saturday followed by three points against the Posh.

Lindsey said he knows how important the fans will be in these last eight games and made a rallying call to them. “The stadium was rocking on Saturday wasn't it? I don't know what the gate was on Saturday, was it nearly 5,000? So that's brilliant and I don't know what it's been like here before but certainly Saturday it was rocking and you could feel it. I think the players felt it, I think it helped the team definitely on Saturday.

Scott Lindsey celebrates Crawley Town's win over Bristol Rovers | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"Come in your numbers and sing for the badge and for the club because we're going to need you, we're going to need everybody in Crawley to come out and watch and support and to get behind the boys because it's impossible to do it just the 11 players out there. We need to come together as a club like we did last year at Wembley, come together now and really get behind the players and hopefully we get what we need to get.”

And he said Saturday’s atmosphere translated to the dressing room and the stadium and training ground this week. “I just think that the whole place in a good place. I really enjoy coming to work, which I did last time I was here and when you come into work and you enjoy it, you can only rub off on others and others rub off on me.

“When you see the group being really positive and happy and boisterous and loud and cheerful and the way we train is good, everybody is in a good place.

“Every footballer wants to play football and even the boys who are not playing at the moment or not in the squad, they're in a good place for me, they look like they're training well, they look like they want to be part of what we're trying to achieve here

“That sometimes is hard to create when there's certain players not playing or being injured for a while, whatever it may be, it's difficult to keep them upbeat as well, but they've been brilliant, every one of them, so it's a feelgood factor everywhere.”

And Lindsey is looking forward to his first away trip since his return last week. The 52-year-old had a remarkable season on the road last year, breaking then record for most away wins in a season.

For many years Reds struggled with away trips but the 2023/24 season had many memorable trips.

The wins at Harrogate, Tranmere, Newport, Mansfield, Accrington and, particularly, Bradford, were just a few to remember.

And now Lindsey faces his first trip since he returned to the club last week. The Reds face Rotherham looking to close the nine-point gap to safety with another crucial win.

“I’m really looking forward to it, we'll set off tomorrow, we're going to train on route, get settled into the hotel and we have meetings at the hotel about set pieces and bits and pieces and then go and attack the game. It's the first time I've been to this stadium actually, I've never been to this stadium so yeah looking forward to that.

“I think it's always good to test yourself against good teams, I think they're a good team, watching them I think they mix their game up quite well and I think it's always good to put your team in front of them and test ourselves against good teams and good players. It kind of shows where we're at, and if we can churn the performance out like we did on Saturday then I think that we'll be okay.”