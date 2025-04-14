Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey insists Crawley Town will continue to fight until the end of the season after their hopes of survival were dealt a further blow by a 3-1 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Reds still remain six points from safety after Bristol Rovers were defeated by Exeter. But Burton are now also six points ahead of the Reds after beating Huddersfield.

Lindsey wants them to go on giving their all – starting with Good Friday’s trip to newly crowned League One champions Birmingham City.

Armando Quitirna deservedly put the hosts ahead from the spot four minutes into the second half but Leyton Orient had the lead just three minutes later courtesy of a quickfire brace by Charlie Kelman.

Crawley on the attack against Orient | Picture by Grant Mansfield

Jamie Donley sealed three points for the visitors late in additional time and Lindsey was disappointed his side couldn’t find a way back into the game after originally taking the lead.

He said: “We need to show fighting character to the very last minute of every game and that was a disappointment for me. I felt that we didn't have that character towards the last half an hour of the game.

“I thought we resided to the fact that we were getting beaten and we were going to get beaten – rather than roll our sleeves up and have a right go. I didn't think that we did that enough in the second half.”

This was Crawley’s 24th defeat in the league this season and Lindsey understands why the fans have been frustrated, but hopes they can continue to support his side for the remaining fixtures.

Scott Lindsey shouts the orders | Picture: Natalie Mayhew-Butterfly Football

“This is a special club in many ways because we're a small club competing against Leyton Orient who are a lot bigger than we are in terms of everything, and I'm really proud of how we played in that first half – but we've got to have enough to see it through for 90 minutes.

“It's very difficult for me because I've just come in and I'm trying to make a big difference which I think I have and it's been tough on the players, fans and everybody all season because of the season that we've had.

“There's going to be people [fans] shouting at the end. I get it because so was I. But stick with the players, we're going to need you and we're going to need the players to perform in four massive games starting on Friday at Birmingham City away.

“There’s no better game to go to as a fan. It’s a brilliant stadium and should be a brilliant atmosphere so let's go and attack that one.”