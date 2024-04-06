'We realised we could something special' says Crawley Town star

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reds have defied all odds and predictions to be on the verge of a play-off place and a potential first-ever trip to Wembley. With six games to go, it’s in their hands.

Defender Wright, who joined from Gillingham in the summer, has been instrumental in Crawley’s success providing vital goals and assists.

But he wasn’t convinced the Broadfield Stadium was the right place for him at first, until he spoke to Scott Lindsey. “I don’t think anyone saw it coming,” he said. “I remember having a chat with the gaffer in the summer when he wanted to sign me and I was ‘umming and ahhing’ whether to come to be honest with you.

Will Wright celebrates scoring Reds' first goal of the season against Bradford City | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“But he showed me how he wanted to play and showed me some pre-season clips and it fell in line with how I wanted to play football.

After a few games when the football we were playing came to fruition and we put a few teams to the sword, the buy-in from the boys and probably the fans, we realised we could do something special.

“We had a blip in October but we got black on the horse and we have shown we belong, we just have to carry it on now until the end of the season and get ourselves in the play off spot. Noone wants to get this far and miss out.”

Reds have won 19 games this season, the most since their first, promotion-winning season in the Football League. They have also scored 61 goals, the most since that same season. And they have also equalled their best every season away from home, winning nine times.

Will Wright takes another set piece | Picture: Butterfly Football

And this has all lead to the Reds on the verge of making more club history with the possibility of a trip to Wembley.

Wright said: “I have never played there. It’s a big carrot for myself. It’s something I try not to think about until the time arises.

“Obviously it’s every kid’s dream to go and play at Wembley. I get good backing from my friends and family so I will probably take coach loads to sit in the stands and watch if we get there.

“I have never really had a good play-off run either which is something I would like to put on the CV because that’s why we play, we play for success.”

Will Wright celebrates with Klaidi Lolos | Picture: Eva Gilbert

But there is still a long way to go and after getting into the play-offs after beating Tranmere, they dropped back out of them with the 2-0 defeat to Doncaster on Good Friday. Did the pressure of actually being in the play-offs get to them? “I don’t think so,” said Wright. “I don’t think it did for Friday. I saw a few tweets after the game saying that we ‘bottled it in front of a big crowd, being in the play-offs’ but I really don’t think that was the case.

“We have six games left, it doesn't matter if you are in there or not now, it matters come April 27. I would take being outside the play-offs the whole season to sneak in there on the last day.

“There’s no pressure, there’s still plenty to play for.”

And on his goals and assists, Wright said: “

“It helps that I am on set pieces. I am not sure how many have come from set pieces but some have come from open play as well, which is pleasing.

“If you take away the set pieces it's around five which is halfway to the target I set myself of double figures in goals and assists.

“I need another goal to make it five and that will mean I am happy with my numbers.