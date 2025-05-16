Simon Leslie reflected on Eastbourne Borough’s National South title and promotion near-miss and declared: We’re already preparing for another go.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club owner was as downcast as anyone after Maidstone ended the Sports’ dreams of being in next season’s National League Premier with a 2-1 play-off semi-final win at Priory Lane 12 days ago.

Leslie said it was a bitter pill to swallow but would only make the club stronger. "There are moments in football as in life, when everything feels like it’s building toward something special,” he told us. “The energy shifts. Belief takes root. You start to see the outlines of a future you’d dared not dream before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last week at Eastbourne Borough, we had that moment. For a while, it felt like destiny was knocking.

Simon Leslie gets ready to watch Borough's FA Trophy tie at Boreham Wood | Picture: Nick Redman

"The club has been igniting on the pitch, in the stands, and across the world.

"Just the other day a fan from Las Vegas reached out to say ‘well done for a great season’.

"We built something special, yes it's bold, ambitious and different. A vision that didn’t just challenge the status quo, but tore it apart with style and belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We dared to talk about bio-hacking centres, global partnerships and climbing leagues most thought were out of reach. And it wasn’t hot air. It was happening slowly, steadily, beautifully.

“But football, like life, doesn’t care for straight lines. The results didn’t always follow the dream. Circumstances changed. Good and poor decisions were made. And just like that, the path we were on blurred.

"What once felt like an inevitable march forward now feels like a pause, at least a breath held, a page half-written. The future we glimpsed isn’t gone. It’s just… postponed.

“To every player who believed, every fan who roared, every partner who backed us: this isn’t the end of the dream. It’s the reality of the climb. Sometimes the mountain pushes back and you lose what could have been. But only for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still have the spark. The belief. The will to build it again. And when we do, it will be stronger. Sharper. Unforgettable. Eastbourne Borough isn’t finished. We’re just getting ready to start again.”