'‘We want to dominate the ball' - Crawley Town striker on new tactics under Kevin Betsy

Kwesi Appiah’s goal was enough for the win and after the game the striker said fans got a glimpse of the new tactics and style the Reds will play under Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche. Appiah, who was the Reds top scorer last season, said: “It’s nice to get off the mark.

That’s the gaffer’s style, he wants the strikers to press from the front to press hard and be really aggressive and that’s how the goal has come about.

"It’s one of the traits he is trying to instil in us has come off in the game.

Kwesi Appiah gets stuck in for Crawley Town against Eastbourne Borough on Saturday. Picture by Lydia Redman

When asked how the first week has been since returning to training, Appiah said: “It’s been tough and we have been working hard on what the manager wants us to do.

"With any new manager they have got their style and tactics they want to impose on the team, we have been working hard on the training pitch trying to take in that information and today we got to show on the pitch how we digested that.

“We want to dominate the ball and the more we are on the ball the less chance they have of scoring.”

New boss Betsy was also pleased with the performance against Borough. He said: “The group has trained really well since they have come back in and they have come back in really condition.

“We have pushed them really hard, we have had lots of double sessions and they have pushed themselves through a lot of sessions and pain. In the performance today they have taken on some real tactical information that was applied really well in the game. I was really pleased overall.

“We had a block of work this week from our first session to this week which was about our build up and our high-pressing and the goal came from a high press.”

The Reds are spending this week in Spain for warm weather training at Pinatar. Betsy said: “It’s really important in terms of team-building, we are going to get away, do double sessions and working really hard. We have got really good training facilities. We are really fortunate and have had the backing from the owners to that this season. The players who are on the trip will really enjoy it but they will be working really hard.”