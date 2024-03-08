'We want to put it right' - Crawley Town boss wants to bounce back at Harrogate Town following midweek defeat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reds lost 1-0 at Morecambe despite dominating the game and having the better chances. It was Crawley’s first defeat after a run of four games unbeaten. Watch the full press conference above.

Lindsey said: “Our open play and the way we played on Tuesday was brilliant but it was just moments. We missed a lot of chances but all the time you miss those chances you have that horrible feeling in your belly where they are going to go down the other end and score against the run of play and that’s exactly what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When that does happen we just have to make sure the defensive unit concentrates even more so. There’s not a lot to fix. The players were disappointed with the outcome of the game but it’s gone. All our focus is now on Harrogate. We should look forward now.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey watches on as his side took on Morecambe. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Lindsey has been impressed with Harrogate this year and praised boss Simon Weaver. He said: “Simon has done a great job there. Last month they were in the play-offs but have had a dip in form. They are another team probably of the same ilk as us. None would have backed them to be up there. They have recruited well and got some good players.

“But we will focus on ourselves and hopefully play as well as we did on Tuesday but hopefully get the result we deserve this time.”