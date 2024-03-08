'We want to put it right' - Crawley Town boss wants to bounce back at Harrogate Town following midweek defeat

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said his side want to put Tuesday’s defeat ‘right’ when they travel to Harrogate Town on Saturday.
Reds lost 1-0 at Morecambe despite dominating the game and having the better chances. It was Crawley’s first defeat after a run of four games unbeaten. Watch the full press conference above.

Lindsey said: “Our open play and the way we played on Tuesday was brilliant but it was just moments. We missed a lot of chances but all the time you miss those chances you have that horrible feeling in your belly where they are going to go down the other end and score against the run of play and that’s exactly what happened.

“When that does happen we just have to make sure the defensive unit concentrates even more so. There’s not a lot to fix. The players were disappointed with the outcome of the game but it’s gone. All our focus is now on Harrogate. We should look forward now.”

Lindsey has been impressed with Harrogate this year and praised boss Simon Weaver. He said: “Simon has done a great job there. Last month they were in the play-offs but have had a dip in form. They are another team probably of the same ilk as us. None would have backed them to be up there. They have recruited well and got some good players.

“But we will focus on ourselves and hopefully play as well as we did on Tuesday but hopefully get the result we deserve this time.”

Ben Gladwin is still out long term while Liam Kelly is expected to be out with a hamstring injury for four more weeks.

