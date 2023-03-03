Boss Gary Elphick is backing Hastings United to recover quickly from a ‘flat’ performance at Carshalton that cost them a place in the Isthmian premier play-off zone.

United were beaten by a goal in each half on Saturday and had only a late Jack Dixon penalty to show for their efforts in a 2-1 defeat.

Had they won, they’d now be fourth – but instead they face back-to-back home games in the coming week as they make another bid to break into the top five.

The second of those games is against Enfield – currently fourth themselves – but Hastings go into their home double with the squad ‘down to the bare bones’.

Knory Scott battles for Hastings United at Carshalton | Picture: Scott White

Elphick said he was disappointed with the defeat but had to keep in mind it was their first reverse in six games.

"It was a dreadful game – neither team had much quality but they took their chances,” the manager said.

"We were nowhere near our recent standards but the players aren’t robots.

"I was angry and wanted to go mad at them but they’ve put in some terrific performances recently and you have to keep things in perspective.

"I didn’t like the pitch but that’s not an excuse. In the second half we stepped it up a bit but the horse had bolted. For whatever reason, we were just flat.”

A twisted ankle suffered by Kane Penn led to his withdrawal at half-time and he is the latest star whose services Elphick has lost.

Sam Adams and Ollie Black have both picked up muscular injuries and skipper Dixon misses the next two games through suspension.

Elphick is particularly short of midfield and forward options and said: “I’ll sound like Harry Redknapp, but we’re down to the bare bones.”

That said, United are at least now back at home – where they have won nine of their 15 league games in 2022-23. Wingate and Finchley, who are 16th, visit The Pilot Field tomorrow – Enfield follow on Tuesday.

Elphick said: “They’ll be two tough games. Wingate look like they’ve really improved and we must be on our guard. Their league position means nothing, really.