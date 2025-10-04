'We were weak' - Disappointed Crawley Town boss slams players after Cambridge United defeat
Reds trailed 1-0 at half-time after an early Shayne Lavery goal but were hit twoce early in the second half to trail 3-0. Kabby Tshimanga scored to pull one back but it just didn’t happen for the Reds and they are now pointless from their last three games.
And Lindsey was not happy after the game, especially with the manner of the goals and the effort shown but some of his team.
The Reds boss highlighted his side had not conceded from the previous 82 set pieces – but the first two U’s goals came from corners.
“The stats would suggest that we're in the game. We're alright, but we're not,” he said. “We can't defend in moments, we're so easy to score against at the moment.
"The first goal is just madness, really. We've defended corners actually alright. I think we've actually defended set-pieces really well in the past. I think it was something like we'd faced 82 set-pieces against us without a goal, and then today we just capitulated.
"I'm really disappointed because, like I say, if you look at the stats, we create probably more than them. Again, we only score one goal. We're just weak.”
And Lindsey said he needs more from his players. “This is why I don't get the character at the moment. It's not coming through. There's no character. I hear one player in the dressing room now, and I need more.”
Reds face Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy on Tuesday before welcoming Walsall to the Broadfield Stadium next week.