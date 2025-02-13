Defiant joint Bognor boss Michael Birmingham refuse to throw in the towel as they enter a crucial stage in their against-the-odds battle to avoid relegation from the Isthmian premier division.

As they prepare to travel to Canvey Island on Saturday for yet another vital league encounter, the Rocks sit bottom of the table and are 16 points from safety following the 3-0 loss to promotion-chasing Billericay Town at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

They have the worst goal difference in the division at minus 41 and two of the teams in the bottom four have played fewer games. But until it is mathematically impossible for the outfit to beat the dreaded drop, the message from the camp is: We fight on.

Birmingham, who took over from Robbie Blake at the end of last year alongside Jamie Howell, said: "The changing room is fantastic at the moment despite our position. We had a very good training sessions this week and the lads were full of good spirits and to be honest you wouldn't think they are bottom of the table and struggling to get results.

Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell - picture by David Richardson

"The boys are actually enjoying it again now and we have that camaraderie together and we have got everyone singing off the same hymn sheet. Yes, there are one or two errors but that is always going to happen. Mistakes change games and to be honest when you are at the bottom of the table you have to hope big time that you don't make so many mistakes and don't get punished for your mistakes -- but we are at the moment.

"But they boys are listening; they are trying to take it all on board and they are giving everything they've got. We're just missing that last little bit of the rub of the green when you think, 'our season is going to turn now'. We have 12 games to go and we will give it everything until it is mathematically impossible.”

Birmingham recognises that the club’s destiny may well be shaped by how fellow strugglers react to their perilous positions as the climax to the campaign unfolds.

He added: "It's a big ask, because everyone down there is going to be the same as us. I hope that situation never comes and all we need is that one result and I am sure the boys can start again.

"We need that one result and then the weight is off the shoulders. I can't speak highly enough of the boys; their attitude, their desire, their commitment and they are well and truly on board. Let's hope we turn it round quick."

Meanwhile the bosses have added to the squad by drafting in young midfielder Freddie Chester, 18. Formerly with Horndean, Worthing and Steyning Town, Chester is a local lad who came through the Rocks youth structure. He is expected to be included in the squad for the trip to Essex at the weekend.