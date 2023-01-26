Edit Account-Sign Out
'We will have to see what happens' - Crawley Town boss refers to transfer window when asked about club captain and two senior players.

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has referred to current “transfer window” when asked for the availability of three senior players.

By Ashley Adamson-EdwardsContributor
3 minutes ago

Club captain George Francomb, Tony Craig and Jake Hessenthaler have all been kept away from Crawley Town’s last two match day squads after the departure of Matthew Etherington as manager, just a month into the job.

When asked on their availability against Salford City this weekend, the clubs new manager, Lindsey said: “There are a lot of moving parts at the moment. It is the transfer window at the moment and there is a lot of things going on behind the scenes. They are here with us and we will have to see what happens.”

The trio have made a combined 370 for the Reds but weren’t involved against Stevenage or Newport County at the turn of the year. Meanwhile, Lindsey is ‘hopeful’ Crawley will have made a new signing before this weekend’s game.

