Club captain George Francomb, Tony Craig and Jake Hessenthaler have all been kept away from Crawley Town’s last two match day squads after the departure of Matthew Etherington as manager, just a month into the job.

When asked on their availability against Salford City this weekend, the clubs new manager, Lindsey said: “There are a lot of moving parts at the moment. It is the transfer window at the moment and there is a lot of things going on behind the scenes. They are here with us and we will have to see what happens.”