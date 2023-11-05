'We will turn losses into wins soon' - Crawley Town defender confident his side can get back to winning ways

Kellan Gordon believes Crawley Town can turn their fortunes around if they keep creating chances.

Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at Notts County means the Reds have gone seven games without a win.

And they will be looking to get back to form in League Two this Saturday when they host Accrington Stanley at the Broadfield Stadium. They have also got back to winning ways on Tuesday night when they play Aston Villa u21s in the EFL Trophy.

The latest loss saw Reds create a lot of chances and dominate a lot of the game, and Gordon says they must take positives from that.

Crawley Town defender Kellan Gordon in action against Crewe. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

He said: “Ultimately you want to win no matter how many chances you create, but on the other side of it you have to take the positives.

"If you weren't creating the chances and losing the games then there is a real problem, but because we are creating the chances and playing exactly the way the gaffer wants us to play, we are pressing high, doing everything he wants us to do.

"Hopefully those chances will fall and turn into goals and keep doing what we are doing and we will turn losses into wins soon.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Kellan Gordon started the season well, before suffering an injury in august which kept him out of action until October.

He said: “It was disappointing to get the injury when I did so early in the season when I was just finding my feet. But the lads were doing well, and I just had to sit back and bide my time, but I am now back in the team and doing whatever I can to try and help the team.

“Injuries are part of football. We have a couple coming back now and couple more injured. It can unsettle things, but we have a good squad and we have players to come in and fill in for others. It's just about getting back into that rhythm and start winning games again.”

Dion Conroy and Jay Williams missed the Notts County game through injury but Lindsey welcomed back Ben Gladwin and Adam Campbell from injuries, with the former playing a full 90 minutes.