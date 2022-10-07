The Reds have failed to win their last four matches and currently sit 22nd in League Two after one victory from 11 opening games. Following a full week of recovery and training, Crawley now face a tough contest away to 13th placed Grimsby Town.

“They’re a good side and are a really difficult place to go,” said Crawley’s manager, Kevin Betsy. “But we’re fully focused, aware of their threats and possible areas to exploit. Hopefully we’ll come home with some points.”

Under the management of Paul Hurst, Grimsby were promoted from the National League last season after reaching the play-offs and beating Solihull Moors in the final. This season, the Mariners have won four, drawn four and lost three.

“Paul Hurst is really experienced from non-league level,” said Betsy. “He’s got a good job and he’s done well with Grimsby.”

Crawley have had a full week to train, recover and prepare for this Saturday’s match. After a hard-felt loss to Stevenage last week, Betsy said, “We’ve been pleased with the training but what counts is the result on Saturday.

“The players’ attitude is excellent with a really good intensity and environment here. But we know where we are in the league and that we need to pick up performances and results. If we can play like we did in the second half against Stevenage, where every single player was excellent, we won’t be in this position going forward. It was heart-breaking to lose that game.”

Since the appointment of Betsy and the takeover of Crawley’s new owners, WAGMI United, fans have expected wins to start piling up by now. However, some believe, more focus needs to be put on the more long-term project.

Crawley manager Kevin Betsy. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art.

“You’ve got to take it game by game,” said Crawley striker, Dom Telford. “Whether it’s going good or bad, all our focus is on Saturday. We’d all love to win the next 20 games on the spin and turn it around but it’s one of those things. The more we give 100% every day the more chance we’ve got.”