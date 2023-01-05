Weather prayers sent as East Sussex Football League teams aim to return

A full programme of league and cup fixtures is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday), weather permitting.
Any matches that do go ahead will be the first played for four weeks as the last round of games on December 17 was completely decimated by snow and ice.
And with more than half of the December 10 programme frozen off, most of the league's clubs and players haven't been in action for over a month.
Tomorrow's scheduled line-up includes Bexhill Town travelling to St Leonards Social seeking to extend their 11-point lead at the top of the Premier Division.
Bexhill AAC, Crowhurst and Punnetts Town are due to be in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup action, while Bexhill Rovers, Herstmonceux, Ninfield, SC Pass+Move Arrows and The JC Tackleway all have Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup ties.
Saturday January 7 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Rock-a-Nore v Robertsbridge United, Sidley United v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v Bexhill Town, Westfield II v Rye Town.
Division 1 (2pm): AFC Jesters v Sandhurst, Battle Town II v Little Common II.
Division 2 (2pm): Hollington United II v Victoria Baptists, Icklesham Casuals v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Northiam 75 v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Peche Hill Select v Hooe.
Division 3 (2pm): Catsfield v Bexhill AAC II, Mountfield United v Hastings Comets, Orington v Sovereign Saints II, Rye Town II v Parkfield, Ticehurst v Crowhurst II.
Division 4 (2pm): Hastings Athletic v Burwash, Hawkhurst United II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Robertsbridge United II v Battle Town III, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v The JC Tackleway II, Westfield IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II.
Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC v AFC Uckfield Town II, Bosham v Crowhurst, Punnetts Town v Harting.
Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 3rd round (1.30pm): Eastbourne Athletic v Ninfield, Eastbourne Rangers II v Bexhill Rovers, SC Pass+Move Arrows v AFC Varndeanians II, The JC Tackleway v Delunited. 2nd round (1.30pm): Horsham Trinity v Herstmonceux.
Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 10-27 (+19 goal difference), Punnetts Town 8-16 (+14), Crowhurst 9-15 (+16), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-10 (-16), Hawkhurst United 10-9 (-10), Sidley United* 8-8 (-9), Rock-a-Nore* 9-7 (+2), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-26). * = points adjusted
Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+29), Sandhurst 6-15 (+6), AFC Jesters 7-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), Wadhurst United* 9-6 (-5), Little Common II 9-6 (-15), Battle Town II 6-1 (-20). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico withdrawn
Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 8-20 (+12), Peche Hill Select 8-17 (+7), Hollington United II 8-14 (+6), Victoria Baptists 8-13 (+6), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 8-12 (-3), Northiam 75 8-10 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Bexhill Rovers 8-9 (-4), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 10-6 (-20).
Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 11-28 (+24), Parkfield 10-23 (+10), Rye Town II* 9-17 (+10), Crowhurst II 6-15 (+9), Catsfield 9-14 (0), Orington 8-12 (+2), Sovereign Saints II 8-11 (-4), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 9-9 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-7 (+6), Hastings Comets 8-2 (-16), Westfield III 10-1 (-31). * = points adjusted
Division 4 (played-points): Welcroft Park Rangers II 10-28 (+29), Westfield IV 9-18 (+12), Battle Town III 10-15 (+8), Burwash 9-15 (+1), Sedlescombe Rangers Development 9-15 (-4), Robertsbridge United II 8-12 (+1), The JC Tackleway II 10-10 (-2), Hawkhurst United II 8-10 (-9), SC Pass+Move Arrows III* 9-8 (-15), Hastings Athletic 10-4 (-21).