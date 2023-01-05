Weather prayers sent as East Sussex Football League teams aim to return

The Macron Store Hastings East Sussex Football League season is due to resume this weekend after a longer-than-scheduled festive break.

A full programme of league and cup fixtures is scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday), weather permitting.

Any matches that do go ahead will be the first played for four weeks as the last round of games on December 17 was completely decimated by snow and ice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with more than half of the December 10 programme frozen off, most of the league's clubs and players haven't been in action for over a month.

ESFL action is due to resume this weekend

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow's scheduled line-up includes Bexhill Town travelling to St Leonards Social seeking to extend their 11-point lead at the top of the Premier Division.

Bexhill AAC, Crowhurst and Punnetts Town are due to be in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup action, while Bexhill Rovers, Herstmonceux, Ninfield, SC Pass+Move Arrows and The JC Tackleway all have Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup ties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday January 7 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Rock-a-Nore v Robertsbridge United, Sidley United v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v Bexhill Town, Westfield II v Rye Town.

Division 1 (2pm): AFC Jesters v Sandhurst, Battle Town II v Little Common II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 2 (2pm): Hollington United II v Victoria Baptists, Icklesham Casuals v Sedlescombe Rangers II, Northiam 75 v SC Pass+Move Arrows II, Peche Hill Select v Hooe.

Division 3 (2pm): Catsfield v Bexhill AAC II, Mountfield United v Hastings Comets, Orington v Sovereign Saints II, Rye Town II v Parkfield, Ticehurst v Crowhurst II.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 4 (2pm): Hastings Athletic v Burwash, Hawkhurst United II v Sedlescombe Rangers Development, Robertsbridge United II v Battle Town III, SC Pass+Move Arrows III v The JC Tackleway II, Westfield IV v Welcroft Park Rangers II.

Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): Bexhill AAC v AFC Uckfield Town II, Bosham v Crowhurst, Punnetts Town v Harting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup, 3rd round (1.30pm): Eastbourne Athletic v Ninfield, Eastbourne Rangers II v Bexhill Rovers, SC Pass+Move Arrows v AFC Varndeanians II, The JC Tackleway v Delunited. 2nd round (1.30pm): Horsham Trinity v Herstmonceux.

Standings - Premier Division (played-points): Bexhill Town 10-27 (+19 goal difference), Punnetts Town 8-16 (+14), Crowhurst 9-15 (+16), Rye Town 6-15 (+9), Westfield II 6-10 (+2), St Leonards Social 9-10 (-16), Hawkhurst United 10-9 (-10), Sidley United* 8-8 (-9), Rock-a-Nore* 9-7 (+2), Bexhill AAC 6-6 (-1), Robertsbridge United 9-3 (-26). * = points adjusted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 1 (played-points): The JC Tackleway 8-22 (+29), Sandhurst 6-15 (+6), AFC Jesters 7-12 (-1), SC Pass+Move Arrows 5-10 (+6), Wadhurst United* 9-6 (-5), Little Common II 9-6 (-15), Battle Town II 6-1 (-20). * = points adjusted. South Coast Athletico withdrawn

Division 2 (played-points): Ninfield 8-20 (+12), Peche Hill Select 8-17 (+7), Hollington United II 8-14 (+6), Victoria Baptists 8-13 (+6), SC Pass+Move Arrows II 8-12 (-3), Northiam 75 8-10 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers II 9-9 (-2), Bexhill Rovers 8-9 (-4), Hooe 7-7 (-6), Icklesham Casuals 10-6 (-20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Division 3 (played-points): Herstmonceux 11-28 (+24), Parkfield 10-23 (+10), Rye Town II* 9-17 (+10), Crowhurst II 6-15 (+9), Catsfield 9-14 (0), Orington 8-12 (+2), Sovereign Saints II 8-11 (-4), Bexhill AAC II 9-10 (-9), Mountfield United 9-9 (-3), Ticehurst* 7-7 (+6), Hastings Comets 8-2 (-16), Westfield III 10-1 (-31). * = points adjusted