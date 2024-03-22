Week is mixed for Little Common – but it’s a winning one for Bexhill United
Goals by Josh Turner and – late on – Jamie Bunn earned Russell Eldridge’s Little Common a 2-1 SCFL premier win at Horsham YMCA on Saturday.
Sam Ellis and Archie Warmington were on target for Common at Crowborough on Tursday night but the game ended in a 3-2 loss for the visitors.
Common manager Eldridge said: “It’s been a mixed week with both results and performances with a win and a defeat.
"On Saturday it was good to pick up the win despite not being at our best. The first goal was was scored at the right time and gave us some momentum. We battled away and managed to find the winner.
"On Tuesday at Crowborough it was contrasting as despite going three goals down in the first half we showed good resilience to fight back and nearly come away with the draw.
"We controlled the possession and ball but were punished for our mistakes and lacked the extra quality when needed.”
Meanwhile Bexhill United gave themselves daylight between themselves and the SCFLpremier’s botto two by beating one of them – AFC Uckfield – 4-0 at The Polegrove on Wednesday night.
Evan Archibald, Jack Shonk, Jack Samways and Charlie Playford were all on target,
Common, in 12th, go to AFC Varndeanians tomorrow and host Eastbourne United on Tuesday. Bexhill, 17th, host Saltdean tomorrow.