It was a three-way winning weekend for Eastbourne United as the first team, reserves and women all won.

Eastbourne United women got their league campaign under way with a 3-2 victory over Montpellier Villa and the reserves were 2-0 winners at the Oval against Rotherfield – and the first team also took plaudits.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, they defeated Arundel 4-2 in the shadow of Arundel Castle in the first qualifying round of the FA Vase.

United looked to take the game to Arundel from the off, with Tigana Quebe unstoppable down the right wing, and Callum Barlow and Hayden Beaconsfield looking to reward his endeavours. Against the run of play, Arundel took the lead as a misplaced pass rolled across the front of the United area and Hayden Hunter helped himself.

Eastbourne United in action v Bexhill | Picture: Joe Knight

But United went straight back on the attack, and after 20 minutes of pounding, another Quebe cross from the right found Beaconsfield to make it 1-1. On the stroke of half-time Quebe crossed for Barlow to tap home from close range.

The second half brought more of the same, but after 50 minutes Mat Rodrigues-Barbosa received a somewhat harsh red card for a tackle. Arundel sensed an opportunity and Sam Cole replaced Ed Ratcliffe to shore up the United defence. In the 70th minute, Arundel were awarded a penalty, converted to make it 2-2. This seemed to irritate United, and Charlie Ball was sin-binned for dissent.

A now nine-man United were incensed, and therefore it was inevitable that Beaconsfield once again popped up to make it 3-2 on 81 minutes. Bailo Camara replaced Max Thompson with minutes to go, with Olulode replacing MoM Quebe. Barlow just had time to get booked before Arundel tried one last attack, bringing the keeper up.

As the ball broke loose, Barlow received the ball on the halfway line, and with nothing between him and the goal, and with a defender chasing, he kept his head to make it 4-2. United’s reward is a home tie with VCD Athletic on September 23.

Frankie Chappell celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring for Eastbourne Town | Picture: Josh Claxton

On Monday, United capped an unbeaten August when they notched an industrious 3-1 win over Bexhill United. An early yellow for Harvey Mapstone meanthe had to be careful for the rest of the game. Just after the 30-minute mark, Quebe pounced on a loose ball in the box and slotted home.

Injured Mason Creese had to be replaced by George Olulode before Barlow smashed home to make it 2-0 at the break. After the restart, when Ratcliffe went close after a superb solo run.

Jack Shonk pulled one back for Bexhill then missed a good chance to level. Ratcliffe and MoM Charlie Ball put together some excellent passes, Ball providing a sublime Cross for Camara to finish to make it 3-1.

United now look forward to Saturday’s visit of Epsom & Ewell in the FA Cup’s first qualfying round.

Meanwhile Eastbourne Town chalked up their first SCFL premier win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Little Common. Common came into the fixture off the back of a draw against Newhaven three days earlier. Town’s previous outing had seen them beat Shoreham 3-0 in the RUR Cup.

Eastbourne introduced Shay Hollobone as a replacement for an injured Chris Winterton, the under-23 graduate looking to stake his claim for the No1 spot in Jude MacDonald's squad. Early on Max Hollobone charged forward testing the Common keeper.

Soon Tom Vickers played in Ollie Davies, who laid it off to Evan Archibald, but he fired over. Both sides were getting forward well, Ollie Davies providing Town's threat down the wing. Little Common almost opened the scoring when a goal-line scramble occurred in the Town penalty box – but brilliant defending kept things level.

At the other end, a shot beat former Town under-23 keeper Hamish Tallud, but Lewis Parsons was Common’s hero as he cleared it off the line. Shortly before the break, Evan Archibald netted a spectacular bicycle kick, but the experienced striker was offside and it did not count. The second half was a few minutes old when Tom Vickers found the ball at his feet after a clearance from a corner. He struck the ball low and hard and it went in after taking a nick off Frankie Chappell.

Things got better as Archibald was fouled in the box by Ollie Black giving Town a penalty. Black was sin-binned for dissent and Archibald dispatched the penalty into the bottom corner. The ref booked Archibald for diving even though most thought he was fouled (and he was injured). Chappell was sin-binned when trying to talk the referee.