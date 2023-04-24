Weinberger gives Chichester City final-day point as Rutherford’s men finish in top half

Alex Weinberger came off the bench to grab an equaliser against Sevenoaks Town five minutes into stoppage time with Chichester City’s last kick of the 2022-23 season.

It meant an up and down Isthmian League south east division season that started with a draw away in Kent ended with a draw away in Kent, with Chi finishing in the top half of the table, in tenth place.

Oaks’ Solomon Baugh scored the opener on 27 minutes before Emmett Dunn’s first goal of the campaign made it 1-1 at the end of the first half. Freddie Parker bagged a brace to give the hosts what seemed like an unassailable lead, but the visitors didn’t give up and pulled one back through Connor Cody with 15 to go and Weinberger was in the right place at the right time for a share of the spoils.

Both teams came into this Isthmian South East campaign-closer on the back of a couple of victories after a winless sequence of seven games in Chichester’s case, and six without a three-pointer for the home side. Ethan Prichard and Olly Munt were the only Chi changes to the starting XI that beat East Grinstead mid-week.

Chichester City have had an upbeat end to the Isthmian south east season and have finished tenth | Picture: Neil Holmes

Joe Moore did well to hold off an opponent two minutes in and win a free-kick before skipper Josh Clack, scorer of the winner in the reverse fixture at the end of November, found Prichard who rolled his marker. The first opportunity occurred when Rob Hutchings, in fine form of late, picked out Munt who dragged an effort wide.

Joshua Ogunseye was flagged offside and Lewis Hyde managed to clear after a neat one-two between Baugh and Karn Miller-Neave. Munt then combined with Dunn and Prichard only for the final pass to get cut out. Next, Baugh was adjudged marginally offside following a lovely ping, and a poor touch from Ben Pashley presented Emmanuel Mensah with a chance which the No8 blazed over. Helge Orome was cautioned for pulling back Lloyd Rowlatt on 10 and Baugh couldn’t get past Dunn and Cody a minute or so later.

Munt then had a shot saved by Tyler McCarthy and Clack hit his follow-up straight at the keeper. At the other end Hyde hooked away a cross from the right. Kieran Cadogan’s attempt from some distance was parried by Chi custodian Kieran Magee before Baugh forced the shot-stopper into a second decent save.

A lovely pass sent Ogunseye probing down the right flank to cause the away side a bit of grief. Nice control by Parker got Oaks going once more but after an exchange between Ogunseye and Orome Chichester smuggled the ball away. Clack overplaying lost possession; a cross-field pass to Munt was too firm; another Chi attack fizzled out; and Munt drilled a snap shot wide.

And then Cody was sucked in and Baugh put Oaks ahead with a left footed finish beyond Magee and a despairing Cody on 27. Prichard might have levelled less than three minutes later only for McCarthy to get his angles right. A precise Rowlatt delivery was cleared, and what looked like a fair challenge was deemed a foul by referee Tolu Sangowawa. Ogunseye’s low struck set-piece forced Magee to concede the first corner of the match.

Rowlatt then couldn’t get the ball under his feet after a slick move involving Prichard, Dunn and Moore. The Chi midfielder hit a pass too hard towards Munt before McCarthy tidied up efficiently when Cody tried to set Clack up. Good strength from Cody helped him win a throw up against Baugh before Moore sent Hutchings scampering away down the left to deliver in Munt’s direction but McCarthy got there ahead of him.

Hutchings was then caught by Ogunseye and Parker got a talking to from Mr Sangowawa. Hutchings’ subsequent free-kick was deflected for a corner in stoppage time which Hutchings whipped over and the ball eventually fell to Dunn who gave Chichester parity with a shot on the turn into the bottom right hand corner. Miller-Neave tried his luck with a long-ranger a minute after the re-start before Parker drifted too easily past two defenders and restored the hosts’ advantage with his fourth goal in three games.

Hutchings had defending to do and cleared, and then Baugh was flagged offside. A delicious back-heel got Baugh away on the left but super composure by Hutchings allowed him to chest the cross back to Magee. Dunn got clattered on 56 only for Hutchings’ free-kick to be hacked away.

Oaks made a double substitution five minutes later with Fumnaya Shomotun and David Kawa replacing Orome and Ogunseye before Parker gave the home side a two-goal lead after being teed up by clever skill from Shomotun. Tackles from Moore and Dunn put an end to Kawa’s run and Prichard fired off target.

The visitors then brought on Isaac Bello and Liam Montague for Clack and Munt with 20 to go. Lexus Beeden went into the ref’s notepad for a shirt-tug before Chi won a cheap set-piece which Rowlatt delivered and Oaks conceded a corner which came to nothing. Magee had to have his wits about him to deny another goal just before a fierce Cody volley got the away side back into things on 76.

Cody might have levelled sixty seconds later but McCarthy was on hand to keep it at 3-2. And Parker, on a hat-trick, latched on to Shomotun’s pass only to lift an effort over the crossbar. It was end to end stuff now, and Magee managed to get a glove on a shot that was moving about. Cody headed the consequent corner away and Beeden’s attempt was too high.

Nice skill got Montague in down the left wing; another chance went begging for Chi; and sub Shomotun did all the hard work dancing into the box only to pull his shot wide. Hutchings then spurned an opportunity to shoot and a Chichester penalty appeal was dismissed. Just when it seemed the Sussex side might fail to get anything in Kent once more super sub Weinberger popped up late on to ensure it finished all square.