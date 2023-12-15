Eastbourne Borough travel to Welling United tomorrow (Saturday) in urgent search of National South points. And for respective managers Mark Beard and Danny Bloor, it’s just another Saturday.

In a seismic summer, Mark had replaced Danny as Borough manager – and when the two clubs met in September, the events of the Simon Lesie take-over were still dominating. A close contest – actually played in good sporting spirit – finished in a 2-2 draw, which was probably the best diplomatic outcome.

Now, with half the season gone, life has moved on. Danny Bloor takes his deserved place as one of the Sports’ respected managers – alongside the likes of Garry Wilson and Tommy Widdrington – and both Bloor and Beard have other, more immediate priorities.

Saturday’s fixture will be a keen contest, but not a confrontation. Simply, both clubs urgently need points. Borough and the Wings find themselves with almost identical records, inside the bottom four of National South. It’s all about survival.

Shiloh Remy runs away to celebrate his late equaliser when Welling visited Eastbourne Borough early in the season | Picture: Lydia Redman

Mark Beard has reasons to be optimistic. After an autumn plagued by a disastrous injury list, he has almost a full squad to call on for the short trip to North Kent. Alex Finney is still out long-term, and keeper Ben Dudzinski is still nursing a damaged hand. But even in those two positions, Borough have admirable cover.

Club captain Brad Barry is back at the heart of the team, while Harrison Foulkes has produced impressive performances in goal. With the two Jacks, Paxman and Clarke, back in midfield contention, the manager can actually look forward to selecting a starting line-up and not simply collecting eleven walking wounded.

There is still some squad restructuring to do, including up front. Zak Emmerson has returned to Blackpool and Alfie Bridgman has headed to Bognor Regis Town. But Callum Kealy – even when short of full fitness – has looked a proper “leader of the line”. And as the Herald went to press, the club were working to bring in at least one more new squad member.

How about the mood in the camp? Club owner Simon Leslie is anything but dispirited. Sitting in his office at Priory Lane this week, Simon briefly paused to reflect on the journey so far. “It isn’t about the route map, it’s about the outcome. When you set off, you can’t always know what you’ll encounter – but you still know where you want to go.

“We’ve achieved so much in terms of restructuring the club, building, creating facilities. We’ve had huge challenges on-field, in terms of an injury list that nobody could have predicted. And yes, I am still totally positive!”

The mood at the Lane is anything but depressive. Across the desk from the owner, general manager John Bonar was working to seal that deal on player movement, and across the office, women’s team manager Billy Wood was enthusing about the progress since he took on the role.

The Borough Ladies have lost only once since Wood took over, and the side has steadily been strengthened – including the signing this week of former Lewes and Crawley Wasps striker Sian Heather. An eye-catching 7-1 victory over Whitehawk Ladies last Sunday included some stunning goals which, notched by Mark Beard’s strikers, would not have been out of place against a National South defence!

Wood’s Ladies travel to Horsham FC this Sunday – but before then, the guys have that little matter of the trip to Park View Road. Will the Sports have two managers – not to mention an owner – beaming with success?

BEARD BACK

by Ant Scott

Eastbourne Borough are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Sam Beard from Barnet.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a loan spell at Priory Lane earlier in the season, making seven appearances and scoring a memorable goal against Weston-super-Mare. He was then recalled early by his parent club, where he produced a man-of-the-match performance the following day against Dorking Wanderers live on BT Sport.

“It’s great to get Sam back in,” said manager Mark Beard. “We’ve missed his presence since he was recalled at the end of September, and he adds a dynamic edge to the squad. He’s an attacking full-back and will give us an added dimension going forwards.”

Beard – son of boss Mark – is available for selection ahead of Saturday’s National League South fixture with Welling United. He was a virtual ever-present for Barnet last term as they finished in the National League play-off places, making 42 appearances to take his tally to 78 across all competitions for Dean Brennan’s side.

“I’m buzzing to be back,” said the defender. “I really enjoyed my time here earlier in the season and can’t wait to be back playing. The club have had a difficult time with injuries, but they’re nearly all back fit again and I can’t wait to play my part in getting us back up the table.”

Before joining Barnet in the summer of 2021, Beard played a critical role in Dorking Wanderers’ rise through the non-league pyramid, winning two promotions in his five seasons at Meadowbank. He also helped them into the National League South play-offs during the 2019/20 season, before being a part of the side that was top of the league in the 2020/21 campaign before it was declared null and void.