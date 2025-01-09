Joint boss Michael Birmingham at Dulwich | Picture by Lyn Phillips

Bognor Regis Town bosses Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell believe the relegation-threatened Rocks may have got their heads around the fact that it IS possible to pull away from their perilous position at the bottom of the Isthmian premier division.

The Nyewood Lane outfit pulled off a sensational 4-3 victory at Dulwich Hamlet last Saturday after being 3-1 down playing with 10 men after Amadou Jallow was sent off after just 20 minutes.

Substitute striker Tommy-Lee Higgs grabbed a late, late winner earning the visitors three points as they look to scrap their way to survival. They have the chance to improve that bid when they host Hashtag United this Saturday and Birmingham and Howell are hopeful of another moral-boosting display.

Birmingham reckons he senses a change in the level of positivity in the camp. He said: “It's not going to happen overnight but I think we are actually beginning to turn things round because the players are coming at me and Jamie with questions about how we can develop their game individually and collectively.

"Even at 3-3 against Dulwich me and Jamie looked at each other and said. ‘nothing changes’... we are going to be aggressive and there is only one team that is going to go on and win and that victory was well deserved, even though I admit I am biased!

Meanwhile, Howell says a change in fortune is welcome. He added: “Nothing has seemed to be falling for us -- look at Jasper Mather's chance against Chichester City that didn’t go in which would have changed the dynamic -- so maybe our luck has changed.

"Against Dulwich, through hard work, endeavour and really good, intelligent football, our fortune changed. Chad has made such a difference to the team; the strength he has, the balls he wins... he allows out technical players to play their game and we need to get that balance right. We are not getting carried away and there is a long way to go but we deserve to enjoy the praise for the win.”

Birmingham says more hard work is needed to try to salvage the season and praised the Rocks fans who turned up in great numbers at Dulwich. He said: “We must remain grounded because we are bottom of the table and even though the gap has been reduced there is so much to do. The fans were brilliant again and they have waited a long time for that and it was fantastic for them.”

On his red card for celebrating the fourth goal last Saturday, he said: “It's the only sport I know that you can be sent off for being happy and celebrating... no doubt it will be a another fine but the day they take the love and enthusiasm out of me is the day I walk away so it doesn't bother me and by the way, I was very quick at getting amongst the celebrations as well. Jamie didn't even see me!

“Me and Jamie are both big boxing fans and we are not going down without a fight. We will have a bloody good fight and if someone wants to knock us out fair play but they better be pretty good because are going to keep coming on the front foot.”