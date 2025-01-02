Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings United boss Danny Searle admits his side are in a relegation dogfight – but says last Saturday’s win at Bognor was vital.

Tommie Fagg’s second half goal gave the Us a 1-0 win over the bottom side at Nyewood Lane – much needed after Searle’s men lost back-to-back home games against Bowers & Pitsea and Dover.

At Bognor, Davide Rodari won United a penalty but drilled his spot-kick against the post.

Five minutes into the second half, Fagg finished off Freddie Legg’s inch-perfect cross and it proved the game’s only goal.

Hastings look for a breakthrough against Dover | Picture by Jon Smalldon

It was a huge three points for Searle and his side after a difficult festive period.

“We needed it. If you look at our performance against Bowers and against Dover, I know Dover are top of the league, but you're talking about individual errors,” said Searle.

“You're talking about mistakes and that's cost us. One of the big things we spoke about today (at Bognor) was keeping a clean sheet – we need to start having them in our locker.

"We looked good at times on the ball but I think we could have been better in the second half.

“There were passages of play where rather than just going long we could have made a pass and and settled ourselves down. But to a man we defended fantastically well and I think we thoroughly deserved that three points.”

Searle revealed what was said in the changing room at half-time to get a positive result.

“We said to him [Rodari] that people miss penalties and we had other chances to really hurt them in the first half.

"Razer [Sean Ray] said to the lads if you keep a clean sheet we're confident we’ll get three points – and that's what happened.

“The set piece come off nicely. When you go anywhere away from home, it doesn't matter who you’re playing, top middle or bottom, it's always very difficult so to get three points and a clean sheet, everyone's happy.”

Hastings have picked up seven points from Searle’s first five games in charge but they need to continue to improve. “We need to bring some togetherness in the team. We're in a dog-fight whether we should be or not. We are where we are and the lads have to accept that.”

Hastings United were unable to begin 2025 on a winning note as they paid the price for a poor first half at Folkestone.

Searle’s team were three down at the break in their New Year’s Day away to Invicta after Abouhadje Evans Kouassi, Marvel Ekpiteta and Ian Gayle scored.

Freddie Legg pulled one back for United 13 minutes but it ended 3-1 to leave them fourth from bottom and still in the drop zone.

Hastings are well clear of the bottom three and are one of three sides on 23 points. Their bid to get out of trouble resumes at home to Canvey Island on Saturday.

In the SCFL premier division, it was a mixed festive period for Little Common but a poor one for Bexhill.

Common won 2-0 in the Boxing Day derby at The Polegrove thanks to late goals by Reuben Martin and player-boss Russ Eldridge.

On Saturday both local sides lost – the Pirates went down 1-0 at Lingfield and Common lost 2-1 at home to Crowborough despite a Lewis Unwin goal.

On Saturday Bexhill host Eastbourne United while Little Common visit Saltdean.