'We're still in it' - Crawley Town boss remains positive despite Burton Albion sickener

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey said his side are ‘still in it’ after his side beat Northampton Town 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium.

But it was an afternoon of highs of lows. At one point Burton were drawing with Cambridge and Reds thought they had closed the gap on safety but a sickening late winner for the Brewers mean Crawley need a dramatic swing in goal difference to have a chance of staying up.

Reds won 3-0 thanks to goals from Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Jeremy Kelly and Kamari Doyle.

They are three points behind Burton but the Brewers have two games left to get a point.

Scott Lindsey celebrates at the end of the game. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And Lindsey said it was a ‘helterskelter’ of emotions after the final whistle because of the late Burton goal.

“It’s just kind of highs and lows of emotions,” said Lindsey. “When the crowd cheered for Cambridge's goal, it was kind of like happiness and then we go in the dressing room and say ‘yeah it's 1-all’, there's only a couple of minutes left and then we come back out to applaud the crowd as it's our last home game and I see one of the supporters behind the goal who indicated it was not good news. I thought wow they've gone and scored and I turned around to you [Sam Gadsdon] actually and said have they scored and you said ‘yeah’.

“So yeah, it’s just highs and lows emotionally it was like a helterskelter you know.

"I’m just disappointed really after we've done so well in the game played so well. I’m really proud of how the players have been however as negative as this feels now, we're mathematically still in it with a game to go and the fact that I come in with nine games to go with 12 points behind the fact that we've done this is amazing in itself.”

And all eyes will now be on Burton v Wigan on Tuesday night. Lindsey said: “We have got to hope that the results go our way Tuesday night and the results go our way Saturday and we have to put a lot of goals in next Saturday so it's still possible and I've just told the players that we're not down in tools until the final balls kicked and then you can go on your holidays and let's see where we are but I'm really proud of how we've been since I've come in.

"I think the players have put a real shift in and you look at them you look at the form since I've been here four wins out of out of eight it's 50% win ratio which is top of the table kind of form.

"The goals we've scored, I think we scored on ratio more goals than probably the team at the top of the division and four clean

sheets so I'm really proud of what we've done.”

Reds travel to Shrewsbury for their last game.