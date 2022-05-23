West Ham midfielder set to stay, Chelsea defender set to join Barcelona

Declan Rice of West Ham attacks during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at American Express Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The 23-year-old’s refusal to sign new terms at the London Stadium has thrown his future into doubt. But the Mirror understands there is no great desire from the player for him to quit the Hammers ahead of a season which will be busy enough with the World Cup in Qatar in November.

United have made Rice one of their top targets as Erik ten Hag looks to start his overhaul of the playing squad at Old Trafford.

West Ham are set to make an offer to sign Manchester United's England winger Jesse Lingard, 29, who is out of contract in June.

According to the Mail, Hammers boss David Moyes has made an early move to impress upon Lingard that he is wanted back at the London Stadium, where the 29-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan.

Lingard scored nine times in 16 league starts during a loan spell with the Hammers in 2020-21.

The Mail is also reporting that Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno is reportedly considering a move to Portuguese club Benfica this summer for £8.5 million.

Marcos Alonso is set to leave Chelsea this summer, while Emerson Palmeri is expected to return to the Blues following his loan spell at Lyon.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the left-back wants to return to Spain and Barcelona are in advanced talks on personal terms, but the club is waiting to find out how much the 31-year-old will cost them.

Alonso has played 46 games for Chelsea this season – scoring five goals and assisting six.

The German international has fallen out of favour this season though and has played just four league games due to the emergence of Aaron Ramsdale.

Leno spent three years as the Gunners' first-choice stopper, and was runner up in the club's player of the season around in 2019-20.

The Mirror is reporting that Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves admits he would be open to leaving Molineux this summer amid long-term interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

The Portuguese midfielder has spent the past five seasons at Wolves and was part of the side who helped the Old Gold get promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 campaign.