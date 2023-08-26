West Ham player ratings vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Two players shine with a 9 while one scores a 10

Here are our West Ham player ratings following their 3-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Here is how we rated each West Ham player...
1. Alphonse Areola: 10
Although he dropped the ball in the first half and could have gifted Brighton a goal, the shot-stopper made a number of important saves and was the reason West Ham left with all three points. Photo: (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)
2. Vladimir Coufal: 7
He struggled to deal with Kaoru Mitoma at times but did enough to keep the left side of Brighton's attack quiet. Photo: (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
3. Angelo Ogbonna: 8
Despite coming in for the suspended Nayef Aguerd, the Italian defender looked comfortable sitting deep at the back with Kurt Zouma. Photo: (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)
4. Kurt Zouma: 8
He made some important clearances and interceptions as he proved why he is so integral to West Ham’s success. Photo: (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)