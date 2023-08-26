BREAKING
West Ham player ratings vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Two players shine with a 9 while one scores a 10

Here are our West Ham player ratings following their 3-1 victory against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Aug 2023, 19:32 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 19:36 BST

West Ham added to their 3-1 victory at home against Chelsea last week by beating Brighton at The Amex for the first time in the Premier League.

Here is how we rated each West Ham player...

Although he dropped the ball in the first half and could have gifted Brighton a goal, the shot-stopper made a number of important saves and was the reason West Ham left with all three points.

1. Alphonse Areola: 10

Although he dropped the ball in the first half and could have gifted Brighton a goal, the shot-stopper made a number of important saves and was the reason West Ham left with all three points.

He struggled to deal with Kaoru Mitoma at times but did enough to keep the left side of Brighton's attack quiet.

2. Vladimir Coufal: 7

He struggled to deal with Kaoru Mitoma at times but did enough to keep the left side of Brighton's attack quiet.

Despite coming in for the suspended Nayef Aguerd, the Italian defender looked comfortable sitting deep at the back with Kurt Zouma.

3. Angelo Ogbonna: 8

Despite coming in for the suspended Nayef Aguerd, the Italian defender looked comfortable sitting deep at the back with Kurt Zouma.

He made some important clearances and interceptions as he proved why he is so integral to West Ham’s success.

4. Kurt Zouma: 8

He made some important clearances and interceptions as he proved why he is so integral to West Ham's success.

