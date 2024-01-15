West Ham have recalled midfielder Kamarai Swyer from Crawley Town.

Simon-Swyer, 21, signed for the Reds on a season-long loan in July. He has made 11 appearances for Scott Lindsey’s side – scoring one goal and notching two assists.

These goal involvements came in the EFL Trophy. The attacking midfielder didn’t make a start in League Two, playing just 43 minutes from six substitute appearances.

“Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that Kamarai Swyer has been recalled by his parent club, West Ham United,” a club statement read on Monday afternoon (July 15).

"During his time at the club, Kamarai made 11 appearances under Scott Lindsey and played a crucial role in Crawley’s success in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

"Swyer claimed a goal and an assist in the Red Devils’ 3-2 victory over a young Aston Villa side and also provided the assist for Jack Roles’ goal against Bristol Rovers in the round of 32.

“Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to thank Kamarai for his contributions during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and would like to wish him well for the future.”

