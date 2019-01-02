West Ham star hoping his side can bounce back against Brighton and Hove Albion

Mark Noble says West Ham United are determined to do exactly what they did last week by bouncing back from a defeat with a victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Manuel Pellegrini's responded from losing at home to Watford by winning at Southampton, only for the packed fixture list to catch up with them at Burnley three days later.

Jose Izquierdo scored wonder goals in both games against West Ham last season

The Hammers Irons were beaten 2-0 at Turf Moor, but captain Noble believes they have the quality to make history repeat itself when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at London Stadium tonight (Wednesday).

He told the club's website: “We’re used to it now [the busy festive period]. It’s all part and parcel of it. We’ve had the New Year and now we go again.

“We were disappointed because we had a chance to go into seventh position and going into the New Year in that position, would have been really good after getting no points from the first four games.

“Even where we are now, we’re disappointed because we know we can play a lot better than that, but the travelling just caught up with us a little bit.

“It’s football. I’ve said in the past that we will get beat. We lost against Watford and we bounced back and showed our quality. We know we can do that again.

“You’ve got to put defeats to bed in this league because, if you dwell on it, you can get beat again. We’ve got a good bunch of lads, so we look forward to going again against Brighton on Wednesday.”

West Ham could welcome Pablo Zabaleta back from illness when they face the Seagulls, while new signing Samir Nasri could also come into contention.

Last season, Albion did the double over West Ham winning 3-1 at the London Stadium and 1-0 at the Amex.