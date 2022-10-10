Westfield and Eastbourne Borough teenager is one to watch

He joined Bexhill College’s Football Academy a year ago and had a fantastic first year with the college, starting all 19 games for them.

Displaying versatility in either a deep-lying or advanced role in central midfield, Simmons matured well.

He chipped in with three goals and numerous assists which enabled him to have an impact on results.

Alfie Simmons is doing well with Westfield FC and Eastbourne Borough U18s

Academy coach Sean Noble said: “Alfie was a real positive for the team last season developing well and adapting well to the challenges of the National Alliance League.

"I fully expect Alfie to kick on in the coming season and continue to develop at a similar pace utilising the experience he is gaining through playing senior first team football.”

Simmons, who lives in St Leonards and turned 17 in June, joined Westfield in pre-season and has cemented his place as a regular in their first-team squad.

He has already had a big impact with the Mid Sussex League premier division side in his first season in men’s football.

Westfield manager Harry Stapley said: “Our aim is for Westfield to attract the best young players in the area and Alfie certainly fits that bill. He’s tremendously talented and displays a real willingness to learn. We’re expecting great things from Alfie.”