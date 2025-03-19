Westfield FC face a crucial match on Saturday (March 22) against Ringmer AFC, with both teams tied on 40 points as they battle for promotion from the Mid Sussex League premier division to the Southern Combination League.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ringmer’s superior goal difference gives them the upper hand, making a positive result all the more important for the Westies in their push for the next level.

With only five games left for Westfield and four for Ringmer, the race for promotion is far from over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for the Westies this Saturday would set them up for a pivotal fixture away at Tunbridge Wells on Tuesday, where three more points would leave them needing only four points from the remaining 9 to secure promotion.

Westfield celebrate a goal in the 3-0 win over Battle Town last weekend

Ringmer and Westfield are the only two MSFL premier sides who have applied for the one promotion spot this season.

Westfield will head into the match with only Tyler Wood sidelined due to injury, but recent back-to-back clean sheets in 3-0 wins over Rotherfield & Battle Town have restored confidence in the defence.

Despite the anticipation of a tightly contested affair, the team are ready to fight for every point. Supporters are urged to attend the 2pm kick-off at the Caburn Community Ground to rally behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last Saturday also saw the official opening of the Graeme Kempster End at the Knight & Davey Community Stadium.

The ceremony was attended by Graeme’s family, chairman Jack Stapley and Gavin Bourne of GB Carpentry, who generously sponsored the stand.

The opening marked a significant moment for the club, as ground grading has now been confirmed for the step above, leaving the team’s fate entirely in their hands on the pitch.

As the season draws to a close, every match is vital for Westfield’s promotion hopes. All eyes are on the upcoming fixtures, and the team’s future will be determined by their performance in these final games.

…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings United take their increasingly tough bid to stay in the Isthmian premier division into a home clash with Chichester City this weekend.

United lost 2-0 at Dartford last weekend and had striker Siya Ligendza sent off – leaving them ten points from safety with only eight games left.

The Us are at home again on Tuesday – to Canvey, the side they need to catch if they’re to escape.

Two big home crowds are hoped for as Danny Searle and his team go all out to save themselves.