Westfield v Bognor Regis Town in pictures: Rocks' fine run of results ends

By Steve Bone
Published 1st Nov 2025, 19:26 GMT
High flyers Westfield were too strong for Bognor Regis Town – whose run of four Isthmian south central wins in five games was ended by a 3-0 defeat.

Kiye Martin gave Westfield an early lead and Didi Ndombe made it two on 19 minutes before adding a third on the hour, and there was no way back for Jamie Howell’s team.

The loss drops them down to 16th in a tightly packed table and they will look to bounce back when they host 7th-placed Hayes and Yeading on Tuesday night at Chichester’s Oaklands Park.

See pictures from the match at Westfield – by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff – on this page and those linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you’re on the Observer app. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.

