It’s an exciting time at Westfield FC as they settle into their new ground – and fans settle into the new stand.

Facilities for the Mid Sussex League premier division have improved repadily in recent years.

Excitement levels have gone up too, with the club announcing in the summer that former Premier League duo Charlie Daniels and Dan Gosling had signed for the Westies, and would appear when commitments on the Watford FC coaching staff allowed.

This week we caught up with chairman Jack Stapley to check on progress…

Westfield in scoring form against Tunbridge Wells seconds last weekend | Picture: Grizzly Pics

Jack – tell us about all that's happened to the ground since it was completed.

Loads has been happening, A new 50-seater stand is in place named after the legend Graham Drinkwater, with a terrace stand going behind the far goal.

When the weather improves a bit that will be able to house up to 150 people.

There’s been work on the actual pitch too that has made it one of the best playing surfaces at this level of football.

We are well on our way to being able to comply with the ground-grading for the league above and able to apply for promotion back to senior football.

A planning application for the floodlights is in as well and the feedback we have had so far has all been positive.

How has the season been so far on the pitch? You seem reasonably well placed in the league (in sixth spot) - and Saturrday brought a cup win...

We had a sticky three-week period when we lost three on the bounce but since then we’ve won six games on the spin and started to climb the league and are through to the quarter-finals of both cups.

The team seem to have gelled and Patterson Rooney Riugaime is firing on all cylinders, but we haven’t got ahead of ourselves – there is a long way to go and November will bring a tricky set of fixtures.

Much involvement yet from Charlie and Dan, your ex-Premier League duo? What are your hopes for them as the season goes on?

We have checked in with them. They are very busy with their Watford coaching and games are clashing, but we’ll see them before the end of the season.

